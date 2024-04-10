RPG Simulator Codes (April 2024)

RPG Simulator codes give you Tokens, Aura, Relic Boxes, Keys, and many other freebies that will help you level up your character and defeat monsters more easily. These codes don’t stay active forever, so claim the goodies as quickly as possible!

All RPG Simulator Codes List

RPG Simulator Codes (Working)

UPD32 : Use for 1,234 Tokens

: Use for 1,234 Tokens ilovecrusaders : Use for 299 Tokens and an Aura

: Use for 299 Tokens and an Aura Wolfeschlegelsteinhausenbergerdorff : Use for 2 Tokens

: Use for 2 Tokens michaelmonkey : Use for 4 Relic Boxes

: Use for 4 Relic Boxes VDAYUPDATE2024 : Use for 2 Keys

: Use for 2 Keys trickortreatXD —Redeem for 10k Candy

—Redeem for 10k Candy Holiday2022—Redeem for 10k Coins and 300 Tokens

RPG Simulator Codes (Expired)

SUMMER

rarerelicinbound

TyDragonBall

100K

happyholidays

vintiscoo123

hallow2020

easter

tentokens

HEEHOO

7000is7000

FDGLJIGHDSAZFGJBK

2021Christmas

111K

COMP

100K

epicgames

pogchampion

thanksmanthankyou

aura

1POINT5K

TWISTBDAY

4000FOURTHOUSAND

85KNice

AY2K

10kSmilesOnly

delayed

5bands

codewhen?

Thx41K

HEEHOO

groupPride

heyheyheyhey

SUMMER

How to Redeem Codes in RPG Simulator

Redeeming codes in RPG Simulator doesn’t take a lot of time—just follow the instructions below:

Screenshot by The Escapist

Open RPG Simulator on Roblox. Approach the CODES sign in the lobby. Input your code into the ENTER CODE HERE text box. Click the blue REDEEM button to get your free goodies.

