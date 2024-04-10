RPG Simulator Codes (April 2024)

RPG Simulator codes give you Tokens, Aura, Relic Boxes, Keys, and many other freebies that will help you level up your character and defeat monsters more easily. These codes don’t stay active forever, so claim the goodies as quickly as possible!
Recommended Videos
All RPG Simulator Codes List
RPG Simulator Codes (Working)
- UPD32: Use for 1,234 Tokens
- ilovecrusaders: Use for 299 Tokens and an Aura
- Wolfeschlegelsteinhausenbergerdorff: Use for 2 Tokens
- michaelmonkey: Use for 4 Relic Boxes
- VDAYUPDATE2024: Use for 2 Keys
- trickortreatXD—Redeem for 10k Candy
- Holiday2022—Redeem for 10k Coins and 300 Tokens
RPG Simulator Codes (Expired)
- SUMMER
- rarerelicinbound
- TyDragonBall
- 100K
- happyholidays
- vintiscoo123
- hallow2020
- easter
- tentokens
- HEEHOO
- 7000is7000
- FDGLJIGHDSAZFGJBK
- 2021Christmas
- 111K
- COMP
- 100K
- epicgames
- pogchampion
- thanksmanthankyou
- aura
- 1POINT5K
- TWISTBDAY
- 4000FOURTHOUSAND
- 85KNice
- AY2K
- 10kSmilesOnly
- delayed
- 5bands
- codewhen?
- Thx41K
- HEEHOO
- groupPride
- heyheyheyhey
- SUMMER
Related: Combat Warriors Codes
How to Redeem Codes in RPG Simulator
Redeeming codes in RPG Simulator doesn’t take a lot of time—just follow the instructions below:
- Open RPG Simulator on Roblox.
- Approach the CODES sign in the lobby.
- Input your code into the ENTER CODE HERE text box.
- Click the blue REDEEM button to get your free goodies.
If you’re interested in other Roblox simulator games, read our War Simulator Codes and Warrior Simulator Codes articles to find out how to obtain free rewards in those popular experiences, too!
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more