Category:
Video Games
Codes

RPG Simulator Codes (April 2024)

Image of Kristina Timotic
Kristina Timotic
|
Published: Apr 10, 2024 09:45 am
RPG Simulator promo image
Image via Astral Studios

RPG Simulator codes give you Tokens, Aura, Relic Boxes, Keys, and many other freebies that will help you level up your character and defeat monsters more easily. These codes don’t stay active forever, so claim the goodies as quickly as possible!

Recommended Videos

All RPG Simulator Codes List

RPG Simulator Codes (Working)

  • UPD32: Use for 1,234 Tokens
  • ilovecrusaders: Use for 299 Tokens and an Aura
  • Wolfeschlegelsteinhausenbergerdorff: Use for 2 Tokens
  • michaelmonkey: Use for 4 Relic Boxes
  • VDAYUPDATE2024: Use for 2 Keys
  • trickortreatXD—Redeem for 10k Candy
  • Holiday2022—Redeem for 10k Coins and 300 Tokens

RPG Simulator Codes (Expired)

  • SUMMER
  • rarerelicinbound
  • TyDragonBall
  • 100K
  • happyholidays
  • vintiscoo123
  • hallow2020
  • easter
  • tentokens
  • HEEHOO
  • 7000is7000
  • FDGLJIGHDSAZFGJBK
  • 2021Christmas
  • 111K
  • COMP
  • 100K
  • epicgames
  • pogchampion
  • thanksmanthankyou
  • aura
  • 1POINT5K
  • TWISTBDAY
  • 4000FOURTHOUSAND
  • 85KNice
  • AY2K
  • 10kSmilesOnly
  • delayed
  • 5bands
  • codewhen?
  • Thx41K
  • HEEHOO
  • groupPride
  • heyheyheyhey
  • SUMMER

Related: Combat Warriors Codes

How to Redeem Codes in RPG Simulator

Redeeming codes in RPG Simulator doesn’t take a lot of time—just follow the instructions below:

How to redeem codes in RPG Simulator
Screenshot by The Escapist
  1. Open RPG Simulator on Roblox.
  2. Approach the CODES sign in the lobby.
  3. Input your code into the ENTER CODE HERE text box.
  4. Click the blue REDEEM button to get your free goodies.

If you’re interested in other Roblox simulator games, read our War Simulator Codes and Warrior Simulator Codes articles to find out how to obtain free rewards in those popular experiences, too!

Post Tag:
codes
Roblox
Roblox Codes
RPG Simulator
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Asura Codes (April 2024)
Asura gameplay screenshot.
Category: Codes
Codes
Video Games
Video Games
Asura Codes (April 2024)
Vuk Vladisavljev Vuk Vladisavljev Apr 10, 2024
Read Article Hunter X Anomaly Codes (April 2024)
Hunter X Anomaly promo image
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Codes
Codes
Hunter X Anomaly Codes (April 2024)
Kristina Timotic Kristina Timotic Apr 10, 2024
Read Article Match Masters Free Gifts, Boosters and Coins Links (April 2024)
Match Masters Official Art
Category: Codes
Codes
Video Games
Video Games
Match Masters Free Gifts, Boosters and Coins Links (April 2024)
Danilo Grbovic Danilo Grbovic Apr 10, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Asura Codes (April 2024)
Asura gameplay screenshot.
Category: Codes
Codes
Video Games
Video Games
Asura Codes (April 2024)
Vuk Vladisavljev Vuk Vladisavljev Apr 10, 2024
Read Article Hunter X Anomaly Codes (April 2024)
Hunter X Anomaly promo image
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Codes
Codes
Hunter X Anomaly Codes (April 2024)
Kristina Timotic Kristina Timotic Apr 10, 2024
Read Article Match Masters Free Gifts, Boosters and Coins Links (April 2024)
Match Masters Official Art
Category: Codes
Codes
Video Games
Video Games
Match Masters Free Gifts, Boosters and Coins Links (April 2024)
Danilo Grbovic Danilo Grbovic Apr 10, 2024
Author
Kristina Timotic
Kristina Timotic is a Codes Staff Writer who prides herself on her research abilities. No code will remain unredeemed on her watch! When she's not forced to watch Masha and the Bear with her toddler, she enjoys beating her husband in Halo, playing Asterix and Obelix XXL on Nintendo Switch, and watching makeup tutorials on YouTube.