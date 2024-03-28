Category:
Video Games
War Simulator Codes (March 2024)

Kristina Timotic
Published: Mar 28, 2024
War Simulator codes provide a ton of money that you can use to purchase better vehicles, equipment, weapons, and other upgrades in the Roblox game. These freebies will help you become the best soldier and lead your squad to victory more easily!

All War Simulator Codes List

War Simulator Codes (Working)

  • There are currently no active War Simulator codes.

War Simulator Codes (Expired)

  • release
  • 73M1LL1ON
  • SnugLife
  • joineddiscord
  • WinterWarrior
  • ActiveWizard20K

Related: War Tycoon Codes

How to Redeem Codes in War Simulator

Redeeming War Simulator codes is easy if you follow the steps below:

  1. Open War Simulator on Roblox.
  2. Click the Twitter bird icon on the left side of your screen.
  3. Input your code into the text box.
  4. Click the green Enter button to claim your free goodies.

If you’re looking for similar Roblox experiences, check out our Military Tycoon Codes and Base Battles Codes to get freebies that will make both games much more enjoyable!

