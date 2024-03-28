War Simulator Codes (March 2024)

War Simulator codes provide a ton of money that you can use to purchase better vehicles, equipment, weapons, and other upgrades in the Roblox game. These freebies will help you become the best soldier and lead your squad to victory more easily!

Recommended Videos

All War Simulator Codes List

War Simulator Codes (Working)

There are currently no active War Simulator codes.

War Simulator Codes (Expired)

release

73M1LL1ON

SnugLife

joineddiscord

WinterWarrior

ActiveWizard20K

Related: War Tycoon Codes

How to Redeem Codes in War Simulator

Redeeming War Simulator codes is easy if you follow the steps below:

Screenshot by The Escapist

Open War Simulator on Roblox. Click the Twitter bird icon on the left side of your screen. Input your code into the text box. Click the green Enter button to claim your free goodies.

If you’re looking for similar Roblox experiences, check out our Military Tycoon Codes and Base Battles Codes to get freebies that will make both games much more enjoyable!

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more