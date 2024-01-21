Whether they’re defeated in battle or go down from being too sick or hungry, you’ll eventually have to revive your Pals in Palworld, so here’s how to do that.

How to Revive Defeated Pals in Palworld

As you’re exploring the exciting open world of Palworld, you’ll have to deal with wounded or defeated Pals in your party as you start picking fights with tougher Pals or bosses. It’s not immediately clear how to restore your Pals to health. There is no Restore item you can just buy from a store and no Nurse Joy around to quickly heal up your party of defeated Pals.

Instead, what you’ll need to do to revive your defeated Pals in Palworld is head back to your base and access your Pal console. From here, you’ll be able to drag your defeated Pals from your party over to the storage section. Once you’ve done that you’ll see a timer pop up on the Pal. This is the timer that indicates how long it will be before that Pal is revived and can get back in the action. Once the timer is gone, simply drag them back to your party or base slot and they’ll be good to go again!

How to Cure Sick Pals

The steps to reviving a defeated Pal in Palworld are also similar to what you need to do if one of them gets sick. If that happens, open the Pal console menu in your base and drag the affected Pal from the base assignment section in to the storage section. They’ll need some time to rest in there but will eventually recover and be ready to be put to work again soon after.

If you’re out exploring and are quite far from the nearest teleport point with a bunch of downed Pals there is still a solution. All you’ll need to do is gather some Stone, Paldium and Wood to be able to craft a temporary Pal Console at your location. You’ll then be able to use to place your defeated Pals in to storage and swap in some fresh Pals ready to fight. If you don’t want to leave the random console there you can destroy it afterwards and continue on with your adventure.

That’s how you go about reviving your defeated or sick Pals in Palworld. It’s a nice and easy process once you know what to do and your Pals will be back in good health before you know it!

If you’re looking for more, check out our guide to the best stats to put points into in Palworld. Stats are really important for progressing in the game, so that one’s a can’t miss!