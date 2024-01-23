Just like regular people, the grind can get to Pals in Palworld. That’s why it’s important to check on your buddies and make sure they feel okay. Here’s how to cure depressed Pals in Palworld.

Recommended Videos

How to Identify Depressed Pals in Palworld

In order to help your Pal get back to full strength, it’s important to identify what’s wrong with them. If your Pal doesn’t want to work and is sleeping constantly, they’re probably dealing with Depression. You can confirm this by heading back to your Base and checking for a status effect under your Pal’s name.

If you see that your Pal is suffering from Depression, you probably feel like you failed them, but don’t worry – there are a couple of ways to tackle the problem.

Related: How & Where to Find the Black Marketeer in Palworld

How to Cure Depressed Pals in Palworld

One way to cure depressed Pals in Palworld is to put them in your Box. It will take a while before they’re back to normal, but it will get the job done. However, that’s not the most efficient way to deal with the issue.

The quickest solution to Depression is to get High Grade Medical Supplies. You’ll need to craft it at a Medieval Medicine Workbench, which is unlockable at level 12 in the Technology menu, and scrounge together five Ingots, five Horns, and two Bones.

That shouldn’t take too long, but what will take a while is actually crafting the High Grade Medical Supplies. Just remember all that time your Pal spent working for you, though, and you’ll get over it pretty quickly. Once that’s done, grab the item, take it to the Pal who’s feeling a little blue, and hit the “Open Menu” button to administer it.

And that’s how to cure depressed Pals in Palworld.

Palworld Early Access is available now.