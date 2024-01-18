Do Pals evolve in Palworld? These gun-friendly critters aren’t that unlike the creatures in the Pokémon series, so it’d be hard not to assume they couldn’t in the look-a-like. Here’s what to know about whether you can evolve Pals in Palworld.

Do Pals Evolve in Palworld?

Unfortunately, Pals don’t evolve in Palworld, and there doesn’t seem to be any consideration from developer Pocket Pair to include such a feature. That said, the team recently expressed wanting to bring Palworld to PlayStation instead of just Xbox and PC due to player interest, so maybe an evolution mechanic may slip into their plans with enough reception later on.

“We might get [evolution] through mods if the community is invested enough,” commented one Redditor hoping to see the feature in the future.

While it won’t be possible to evolve Pals in any way, players will be able to breed and fuse them – a la Shin Megami Tensei style – and grow them into powerful creatures in Palworld.

How Does Breeding and Fusion Work in Palworld?

According to what little details we have on Palworld before its launch, the title will allow you to breed a handful of Pals within a shed to better their stats instead of being able to evolve them.

Supposedly, this breeding feature streamlines into the Fusion system, where you can combine two Pals to make a completely new one. This fresh creation will inherit the characteristics of its parents, which could give unique stats and boons based on the combination.

In a way, this is Palworld’s answer to not having an evolve mechanic for Pals. These fusion possibilities will, seemingly, open up further once you breed rarer Pals and combine them into even more exotic creatures. Catching, training, and breeding appear to be the core loop with Pals, alongside the farming and production work you can have them do.

Will There Be Shiny Pals in Palworld?

In an early preview video of Palworld by YouTuber Z1 Gaming, the creator encountered a Shiny Pal near the end of his session. Unlike in Pokémon, these creatures are called Lucky Pals, according to Pocket Pair CEO Takuro Mizobe in an interview with Dot Esports.

Lucky Pals are suped-up versions of standard Pals who are, naturally, more powerful. It’s unclear how hard it’ll be to find Lucky Pals in the game world or what specific additions they will bring besides beefed-up stats.

Palworld Early Access is available starting Jan. 19.