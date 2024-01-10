Is Palworld Coming to PS4 and PS5?

Palworld, the Pokémon look-a-like where creatures go gun-ho with guns, is arriving in early access on Xbox consoles and PC on January 19. But is Palworld also coming to PS4 and PS5, too? Here’s what we know so far.

Will Palworld Be on PS4 and PS5?

Palworld developer Pocketpair confirmed in an early access launch FAQ on Steam that there are no plans for the game to come to PS5, which naturally means no PS4 version, too. That being said, the developer “will consider [PlayStation] during development” for Palworld later on.

This is on par with early access games from teams nowadays, which limit the number of platforms to focus resources and efforts better during development. So, when January 19 rolls around, you can only play Palworld through Xbox consoles, Game Pass, and PC via Steam.

Looking ahead, Pocketpair aims to add PvP after some internal testing and implement updates introducing new creatures and content during early access. The FAQ hints that Pocketpair has a roadmap covering a year of patches, meaning we might hear better news of a PS4 or PS5 version for Palworld near the tail end of that process.

Will Palworld Be Crossplay?

In the early access FAQ, Pocketpair also announced that crossplay between Xbox and Steam won’t be available at launch but is “working to make this a possibility as soon as possible.”

There isn’t any projected date for this, like the potential PS4 or PS5 versions, but we can expect it to come soon to Palworld since it’s already in the development pipeline.

Can You Play Palworld Offline?

If you’re not interested in interacting with other players, you can enjoy Palworld offline through a single-player experience. Pocketpair has split the multiplayer and single-player into different modes with server worlds. When the game launches, you can switch between single-player and multiplayer if you are hosting a co-op game, but guests won’t be able to.

Later on, the team plans to provide a “server/save transfer method” for switching characters bound to specific servers. It’s hard to know exactly how this will all work with the game not being out yet at the time of this writing, but hopefully, this doesn’t get in the way of gamers playing together.

