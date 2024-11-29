Pokemon TCG Pocket Venusaur Drop Complete Event Guide

To keep things fresh with PvE battles and more ways to get cards, there’s yet another event to check out in this year’s hit mobile card game. Here’s everything you need to know about the Venusaur event in Pokemon TCG Pocket.
Table of contents
Pokemon TCG Pocket Venusaur Drop Event Start and End Dates
The Venusaur event in Pokemon TCG Pocket will run from Nov. 29 to Dec. 13, 12:59 a.m. Eastern Time. This means you’ll have about two weeks to check out the event and get all the rewards you need from it.
During this time, you’ll be able to take part in special event battles against a Venusaur deck of varying difficulties, and earn resources and new cards.
How to Start the Venusaur Event
First off, make sure your Pokemon TCG Pocket app is updated to the latest version. Start up the game, tap on the Battles tab and choose the Solo option.
From here, click on the Venusaur category, and you’ll be able to test your mettle against a series of AI decks making use of Venusaur and other Grass-type Pokemon cards. Just like with the Lapras Ex event, you’ll get first clear rewards for every battle, as well as chance rewards that you can grind for by repeating the battles.
All Decks and Challenges
We’ll update this section as soon as we’ve gotten a chance to check out the battles.
Best Decks and Strategies
With Venusaur being a Grass-type Pokemon, naturally your best bet is going to be using a Fire-focused deck. The Charizard Ex deck is one of the three most powerful decks in the Pokemon TCG Pocket meta right now, and the deck list is as follows:
- Charmander x2
- Charmeleon x2
- Charizard Ex x2
- Moltres Ex x2
- Potion x2
- X Speed x2
- Poke Ball x2
- Professor’s Research x2
- Sabrina x2
- Giovanni x2
The goal here is simple. Start with Moltres Ex, and spam Inferno Dance to build up Energy for your Charmander as you slowly evolve it into Charizard Ex. Once that’s done, you’re basically unstoppable as Charizard Ex is able to decimate anything that stands in its way.
If you don’t have the cards to build this deck, you can also try the Blaine deck with Rapidash and Ninetales. This requires a bit more finessing, but you might be surprised by how much sneaky damage you can put out with a well-timed Blaine.
All Promo Pack Rewards
For the Venusaur drop event, you’ll be able to farm Promo Packs for a chance to get the following cards:
|Card
|Ability
|Jigglypuff
|Sing (1 Energy): Your opponent’s Active Pokemon is now Asleep.
|Greninja
|Water Shuriken (Ability): Once during your turn, you may do 20 damage to 1 of your opponent’s Pokemon.
Mist Slash (1 Water and 1 Colorless Energy): 60 damage.
|Haunter
|Surprise Attack (1 Psychic Energy): 50 damage. Flip a coin. If tails, this attack does nothing.
|Onix
|Land Crush (3 Ground Energy): 70 damage.
|Magnemite
|Lightning Ball (1 Electric Energy): 20 damage.
|Bulbasaur
|Vine Whip (1 Grass Energy and 1 Colorless Energy): 40 damage.
|Venusaur
|Mega Drain (2 Grass Energy and 2 Colorless Energy): Heal 30 damage from this Pokemon. 80 damage.
And that does it for our Pokemon TCG Pocket Venusaur drop event guide. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more tips and information on the game.
Published: Nov 28, 2024 10:48 pm