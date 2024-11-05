Forgot password
Pokemon TCG Pocket Lapras Ex Complete Event Guide

Zhiqing Wan
Published: Nov 5, 2024 01:52 am

Pokemon TCG Pocket already has a ton of cards available for you to collect, but new events will keep things fresh with even more variants and new cards to hunt. Here’s everything you need to know about the Lapras Ex drop event in Pokemon TCG Pocket.

Table of contents

Pokemon TCG Pocket Lapras Ex Drop Event Start and End Dates

The Lapras Ex drop event will run from Nov. 5 to Nov. 18, 12:59 a.m. Eastern Time in Pokemon TCG Pocket. During this time, players will be able to take part in special event battles for a chance to win new card variants, as well as the coveted Lapras Ex.

In addition to that, there are also other rewards to be had, including Pack Hourglasses, which allow you to open up even more booster packs to help round out your collection. But we’ll go over the rewards in more detail later on.

How to Start the Lapras Ex Event

To take part in the Lapras Ex drop event, make sure your Pokemon TCG Pocket app is updated to the latest version. Then, tap on the Battles tab and choose Solo. From here, click on the category that says “Lapras Ex Drop Event.”

You’ll be able to take part in four different battles against the AI using a Lapras Ex deck. You’ll get first clear rewards for each battle, along with chance rewards that you can grind for as you repeat the battles.

All Decks and Challenges

There are a total of four battles in the event, and they all sport different decks. Here’s a quick rundown of each deck, as well as the challenges.

LevelCards in DeckChallengesRewards
BeginnerPidgey x2
Swanna
Ducklett
Lapras x2
Staryu x2
Goldeen x2
Horsea
Seadra
Krabby
Tentacool
Poliwag
Poliwhirl		Knock Out your opponent’s Active Pokemon 1 time with an attack from a Lightning-type Pokemon: Event Hourglass x3

Put 3 Basic Pokemon into play: Event Hourglass x3		First Clear Rewards: Pack Hourglass x2, Shinedust x50, Shop Ticket x1, 25 XP

Chance Rewards: Promo Pack A Series Vol. 1, Shinedust x25, Shop Ticket x1
IntermediatePokedex x2
Professor’s Research x2
Poke Ball x2
Doduo x2
Dodrio
Lapras x2
Staryu x2
Starmie
Goldeen x2
Seaking
Poliwag
Poliwhirl x2		Knock Out your opponent’s Active Pokemon 2 times with an attack from a Lightning-Type Pokemon: Event Hourglass x3

Put 1 Stage 1 Pokemon into play: Event Hourglass x3

Win this battle by turn 14: Event Hourglass x3		First Clear Rewards: Pack Hourglass x4, Shinedust x100, Shop Ticket x1, 50 XP

Chance Rewards: Promo Pack A Series Vol. 1, Shinedust x25, Shop Ticket x1
AdvancedProfessor’s Research x2
Poke Ball x2
Potion
Lapras Ex
Doduo x2
Dodrio x2
Lapras x2
Staryu x2
Starmie x2
Goldeen x2
Seaking x2		Win 5 or more battles: Wonder Hourglass x4

Win this battle using a deck where all the Pokemon are of 1, 2, or 3 diamonds rarity: Wonder Hourglass x4

Win this battle by turn 14: Wonder Hourglass x4

Win this battle without your opponent getting any points: Wonder Hourglass x4		First Clear Rewards: Pack Hourglass x6, Shinedust x 150, Shop Ticket x1, 75 XP

Chance Rewards: Promo Pack A Series Vol. 1, Shinedust x25, Shop Ticket x1
ExpertProfessor’s Research x2
Poke Ball x2
X Speed x2
Potion x2
Sabrina
Misty
Lapras Ex x2
Staryu x2
Starmie Ex x2
Psyduck x2
Golduck x2		Win this battle using a deck where all the Pokemon are of 1, 2, or 3 diamonds rarity: Wonder Hourglass x5

Win this battle by turn 12: Wonder Hourglass x5

Win this battle without your opponent getting any points: Wonder Hourglass x5

Win 10 or more battles: Wonder Hourglass x5

Win 20 or more battles: Wonder Hourglass x5		First Clear Rewards: Pack Hourglass x8, Shinedust x200, Shop Ticket x1, 100 XP

Chance Rewards: Promo Pack A Series Vol. 1, Shinedust x25, Shop Ticket x1

It’s important to note that while all battles include the Promo Pack as a Chance Reward, only the Expert battle will guarantee it. As you can see, all the decks are Water-based, which means that you’ll probably want to use the meta Pikachu Ex deck to sweep these battles easily.

How to Use Event Hourglasses

Similar to the Wonder Pick stamina feature, there’s also Event stamina that you need to be aware of in Pokemon TCG Pocket. Each battle consumes one Event stamina, and they’ll refresh every 12 hours, up to a cap of five.

As you complete battles, you’ll get Event Hourglasses, which can be used to replenish your Event stamina without having to wait.

All Promo Pack Rewards

For the Lapras Ex drop event, you’ll be able to farm Promo Packs, which contain one card each. Here are all the possible cards you can get from the packs:

  • Mankey
  • Pikachu
  • Clefairy
  • Butterfree
  • Lapras Ex

While the first four cards are already in the game, the Promo Packs will give you a new variant for each of them. Lapras Ex is an entirely new card with the following stats:

  • 140 HP
  • Bubble Drain (2 Water Energy, 1 Colorless Energy): Deals 80 damage, heals 20 damage on this Pokemon.
  • 3 Retreat Cost

And that’s everything you need to know about the Lapras Ex drop event in Pokemon TCG Pocket. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more tips and information on the game.

Zhiqing Wan
Zhiqing is a History undergrad from the National University of Singapore. She started playing video games in 1996 when her dad introduced her to Metal Gear Solid, Silent Hill, and Resident Evil -- and the rest, as they say, is history. When she's not obsessing over Elden Ring and Dark Souls lore theories, you can find her singing along loudly and badly to Taylor Swift's latest bops. Formerly the Reviews Editor at Twinfinite, she joined the Escapist team in 2024. You can reach her at [email protected].
