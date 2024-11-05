Pokemon TCG Pocket Lapras Ex Complete Event Guide

Pokemon TCG Pocket already has a ton of cards available for you to collect, but new events will keep things fresh with even more variants and new cards to hunt. Here’s everything you need to know about the Lapras Ex drop event in Pokemon TCG Pocket.

Recommended Videos

The Lapras Ex drop event will run from Nov. 5 to Nov. 18, 12:59 a.m. Eastern Time in Pokemon TCG Pocket. During this time, players will be able to take part in special event battles for a chance to win new card variants, as well as the coveted Lapras Ex.

In addition to that, there are also other rewards to be had, including Pack Hourglasses, which allow you to open up even more booster packs to help round out your collection. But we’ll go over the rewards in more detail later on.

How to Start the Lapras Ex Event

To take part in the Lapras Ex drop event, make sure your Pokemon TCG Pocket app is updated to the latest version. Then, tap on the Battles tab and choose Solo. From here, click on the category that says “Lapras Ex Drop Event.”

You’ll be able to take part in four different battles against the AI using a Lapras Ex deck. You’ll get first clear rewards for each battle, along with chance rewards that you can grind for as you repeat the battles.

All Decks and Challenges

There are a total of four battles in the event, and they all sport different decks. Here’s a quick rundown of each deck, as well as the challenges.

Level Cards in Deck Challenges Rewards Beginner Pidgey x2

Swanna

Ducklett

Lapras x2

Staryu x2

Goldeen x2

Horsea

Seadra

Krabby

Tentacool

Poliwag

Poliwhirl Knock Out your opponent’s Active Pokemon 1 time with an attack from a Lightning-type Pokemon: Event Hourglass x3



Put 3 Basic Pokemon into play: Event Hourglass x3 First Clear Rewards: Pack Hourglass x2, Shinedust x50, Shop Ticket x1, 25 XP



Chance Rewards: Promo Pack A Series Vol. 1, Shinedust x25, Shop Ticket x1 Intermediate Pokedex x2

Professor’s Research x2

Poke Ball x2

Doduo x2

Dodrio

Lapras x2

Staryu x2

Starmie

Goldeen x2

Seaking

Poliwag

Poliwhirl x2 Knock Out your opponent’s Active Pokemon 2 times with an attack from a Lightning-Type Pokemon: Event Hourglass x3



Put 1 Stage 1 Pokemon into play: Event Hourglass x3



Win this battle by turn 14: Event Hourglass x3 First Clear Rewards: Pack Hourglass x4, Shinedust x100, Shop Ticket x1, 50 XP



Chance Rewards: Promo Pack A Series Vol. 1, Shinedust x25, Shop Ticket x1 Advanced Professor’s Research x2

Poke Ball x2

Potion

Lapras Ex

Doduo x2

Dodrio x2

Lapras x2

Staryu x2

Starmie x2

Goldeen x2

Seaking x2 Win 5 or more battles: Wonder Hourglass x4



Win this battle using a deck where all the Pokemon are of 1, 2, or 3 diamonds rarity: Wonder Hourglass x4



Win this battle by turn 14: Wonder Hourglass x4



Win this battle without your opponent getting any points: Wonder Hourglass x4 First Clear Rewards: Pack Hourglass x6, Shinedust x 150, Shop Ticket x1, 75 XP



Chance Rewards: Promo Pack A Series Vol. 1, Shinedust x25, Shop Ticket x1 Expert Professor’s Research x2

Poke Ball x2

X Speed x2

Potion x2

Sabrina

Misty

Lapras Ex x2

Staryu x2

Starmie Ex x2

Psyduck x2

Golduck x2 Win this battle using a deck where all the Pokemon are of 1, 2, or 3 diamonds rarity: Wonder Hourglass x5



Win this battle by turn 12: Wonder Hourglass x5



Win this battle without your opponent getting any points: Wonder Hourglass x5



Win 10 or more battles: Wonder Hourglass x5



Win 20 or more battles: Wonder Hourglass x5 First Clear Rewards: Pack Hourglass x8, Shinedust x200, Shop Ticket x1, 100 XP



Chance Rewards: Promo Pack A Series Vol. 1, Shinedust x25, Shop Ticket x1

It’s important to note that while all battles include the Promo Pack as a Chance Reward, only the Expert battle will guarantee it. As you can see, all the decks are Water-based, which means that you’ll probably want to use the meta Pikachu Ex deck to sweep these battles easily.

How to Use Event Hourglasses

Similar to the Wonder Pick stamina feature, there’s also Event stamina that you need to be aware of in Pokemon TCG Pocket. Each battle consumes one Event stamina, and they’ll refresh every 12 hours, up to a cap of five.

As you complete battles, you’ll get Event Hourglasses, which can be used to replenish your Event stamina without having to wait.

All Promo Pack Rewards

For the Lapras Ex drop event, you’ll be able to farm Promo Packs, which contain one card each. Here are all the possible cards you can get from the packs:

Mankey

Pikachu

Clefairy

Butterfree

Lapras Ex

While the first four cards are already in the game, the Promo Packs will give you a new variant for each of them. Lapras Ex is an entirely new card with the following stats:

140 HP

Bubble Drain (2 Water Energy, 1 Colorless Energy): Deals 80 damage, heals 20 damage on this Pokemon.

3 Retreat Cost

And that’s everything you need to know about the Lapras Ex drop event in Pokemon TCG Pocket. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more tips and information on the game.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy