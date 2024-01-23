Even if you’re a law-abiding Pal trainer, sometimes you have to do some digging for the tougher-to-find items. Here’s how and where to find the Black Marketeer in Palworld.

How & Where to Find the Black Marketeer in Palworld

While you might think that tracking down a merchant who dabbles in the illicit trade of contraband and stolen items would be a rare occurrence in a world as bright and shiny as Palworld, you’d be incorrect. There are actually several Black Marketeers to be found in Palworld as you adventure across the map, with each one offering different items and Pals for players to purchase. You can find them here:

Abandoned Mineshaft : Warp to the Desolate Church waypoint and the run West. Eventually, you’ll come across a mine. Once you proceed inside, you’ll find the Black Market vendor inside a cavern that also houses a wooden cart and a… guillotine? This is probably the easiest Black Marketeer to locate in Palworld, so I’d recommend starting with him.

: Warp to the Desolate Church waypoint and the run West. Eventually, you’ll come across a mine. Once you proceed inside, you’ll find the Black Market vendor inside a cavern that also houses a wooden cart and a… guillotine? This is probably the easiest Black Marketeer to locate in Palworld, so I’d recommend starting with him. Duneshelter : From the Duneshelter waypoint, run West around the main structure, and you’ll eventually find the shady merchant waiting on the top of a ridge.

: From the Duneshelter waypoint, run West around the main structure, and you’ll eventually find the shady merchant waiting on the top of a ridge. Fort Ruins : Head over to the Fort Ruins waypoint and then directly West, crossing over the river and heading into the hills. If you hold your path correctly, you’ll eventually come to a giant natural structure that looks a lot like Pride Rock from The Lion King. At its base, looking up at the impressive stone, is the area’s Black Marketeer.

: Head over to the Fort Ruins waypoint and then directly West, crossing over the river and heading into the hills. If you hold your path correctly, you’ll eventually come to a giant natural structure that looks a lot like Pride Rock from The Lion King. At its base, looking up at the impressive stone, is the area’s Black Marketeer. PIDF Tower Entrance : From the listed location, you’ll want to carefully navigate West until you reach the coordinates 496, 340. You’ll discover a Secret Mineshaft that, once you drop down, will open up into a cavern with the vendor. I’m not sure why this guy is so intent on hiding away, but given his line of work, I guess it makes sense that he wants to take precautions.

: From the listed location, you’ll want to carefully navigate West until you reach the coordinates 496, 340. You’ll discover a Secret Mineshaft that, once you drop down, will open up into a cavern with the vendor. I’m not sure why this guy is so intent on hiding away, but given his line of work, I guess it makes sense that he wants to take precautions. Mount Obsidian: This certainly feels like the Black Marketeer players are meant to locate last in Palworld, given that he’s located in a particularly dangerous area. From the Beach of Everlasting Summer, travel West until you hit the beach. Then, keep going past the Archipelago until you eventually encounter your target at the very end. Be warned, though, unless you have a huge pile of gold lying in wait, you might find it difficult to afford his stock.

It’s not essential that you deal with the Black Marketeers, but given that they seemingly have some of the most powerful and rare Pals in Palworld, it might be worth putting your ethics aside.

Palworld Early Access is available now.