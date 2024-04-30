Where to Find Deathclaw Eggs in Fallout 76

More than one Fallout 76 quest requires players to track down a deathclaw egg. So, to help you with your hunt, here’s a round-up of every deathclaw egg location in Fallout 76.

Deathclaw Egg Locations in Fallout 76

The most obvious way to get your hands on a deathclaw egg in Fallout 76 is to track down a deathclaw nest. That said, there’s no guarantee that a nest will contain eggs. Of the various nests scattered around the map, most have only a 13.3% chance of spawning one or more eggs. Fortunately, a few of Fallout 76‘s deathclaw nests – as well as handful of other spots on the game’s map – have a 50% likelihood of spawning eggs. The following list contains every known deathclaw egg location in Fallout 76 (including their respective spawning probability score):

Deathclaw Island: Wander the island long enough and you’ll come across a big nest with up to two eggs (50%). Hopewell Cave: Veer left at the cave’s entrance and once you pass the pond, you’ll hit a nest with up to three eggs (13.3%). Abandoned Waste Dump: Poke around in the cave’s southwest corner and you’ll uncover a nest with up to three eggs (13.3%). Another egg sometimes spawns to the left of the nest, beyond the ramp, as well (50%). Arktos Pharma: Check the shelves in the corner of the Protein Sequencer Room, which sometimes spawn one egg (50%). Tunnel of Love: Four nests containing up to three eggs each are in the Tunnel of Love complex. Walk along the railroad tracks left of the wedding area (if you pass three barrels, you’re in the right tunnel) and you’ll discover three of them. The fourth nest is located among the scaffolding; when you see some glowing fungus, turn left (13.3%). Enclave Research Facility: Two deathclaw eggs spawn in this location – one near the mirelurk egg display case, and one in the Cell Block A lab containing a snallygaster corpse (50%). Monorail Elevator: Take the west elevator to the second level and look for a picnic blanket. Half the time, a single egg will be waiting for you there (50%).

Do Deathclaw Eggs Spoil in Fallout 76?

Yes – but only if you harvested them in late 2023. That’s when Bethesda Game Studios updated Fallout 76 so that all newly spawned deathclaw eggs go bad after 75 minutes. So, if you’re planning on whipping up a deathclaw egg omelette, you’d better act fast! The timer doesn’t apply to older eggs, however, so it’s worth holding onto any still in your inventory.

Fallout 76 is available now.

