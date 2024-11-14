Ash Echoes Tier List (November 2024)

Ash Echoes is a real-time strategy game with a lot of moving parts and character types for you to get to grips with. To help you out with your team-building, here’s our Ash Echoes Echomancer tier list to make sure you’re investing in the right characters.

Ash Echoes Best Characters Tier List

As always, quick disclaimer that our Ash Echoes tier list is subject to change, especially as new characters get released or when old ones get rebalanced. By and large, you can get through most of the story content using any characters you want — as long as your team is properly set up, of course — but if you’re F2P, then you’ll want to know who the best ones are.

Tier Characters S DPS: Cen Ying, Cyros



Buffers: Lorelle, Luke, Freda



Supports: Longqing, Mo Hongxiu A DPS: Hassel, Ivana, Lydia



Buffers: Furay and Furney, Sambheka, Tong, Felicio



Supports: Zodivin Azure B DPS: Caroline, Shiratori Azusa, Mars



Buffers: Begonia, Reid, Aceo, Boss



Supports: Tian Ruo, Yuqi C DPS: Gina, Ms Lew, Pris, Roar, Di Yan, Emaha, Huo Ran, Sweeper EX



Buffers: Changyao, Gauya, Su Xiao, Xiangling, Lanlan, Sephonis



Supports: Bellia, Infa, Shu, Bubbles, Fortuni, Rodney

Best DPS Characters

Cen Ying: Cen Ying is pretty much a must-have DPS character in any of your Physical or Summoner setups. Not only does she have great damage output, she’s also capable of taking out aerial units easily.

Cen Ying is pretty much a must-have DPS character in any of your Physical or Summoner setups. Not only does she have great damage output, she's also capable of taking out aerial units easily.

Cyros: If you're planning on building a Fire team, then Cyros is your de facto go-to DPS character. The only downside is that he doesn't come with any anti-air skills, which makes him just a little bit inferior to Cen Ying, but he makes up for it with survivability.

Best Buffers and Debuffers

Lorelle: If I had to pick the absolute best character in Ash Echoes, it would be Lorelle. While she is a staple in Corrosion-focused teams, she’s also versatile enough to fit into any composition. She’s able to buff the party both offensively and defensively, making her a mainstay in a lot of party setups.

Lorelle: If I had to pick the absolute best character in Ash Echoes, it would be Lorelle. While she is a staple in Corrosion-focused teams, she's also versatile enough to fit into any composition. She's able to buff the party both offensively and defensively, making her a mainstay in a lot of party setups.

Luke: Similar to Lorelle, Luke is also very versatile and is able to fit into a lot of teams, though his damage does leave a little to be desired. However, you can pair him with Cen Ying in Physical teams for great effects.

Freda: Freda may just be a 5-star Echomancer, but she does basically everything you need a buffer character to do. She can heal, reduce skill cooldowns, and even buff the team's critical rate and damage. She's basically a jack of all trades and master of none, but she'll serve you well in most setups.

I’d be remiss not to shout out Sambheka as well, who can really bend stage mechanics to your advantage. She’s able to access Water, Lightning, and Wind skills to really reshape the landscape of a stage, making her invaluable in a lot of early game stages.

Best Supports

Longqing: I’m a big fan of powerful support characters, and Longqing is the best there is in Ash Echoes. Her healing capabilities are second to none, and she’s also able to give your team plenty of Inspire stacks (with the Nightmare Memory Trace) to help boost their damage. Her kit comes with barriers as well, which means that she can keep you alive for a very long time.

Longqing: I'm a big fan of powerful support characters, and Longqing is the best there is in Ash Echoes. Her healing capabilities are second to none, and she's also able to give your team plenty of Inspire stacks (with the Nightmare Memory Trace) to help boost their damage. Her kit comes with barriers as well, which means that she can keep you alive for a very long time.

Mo Hongxiu: On the flipside of that, Mo Hongxiu takes on the tank role in Ash Echoes. She doesn't heal the party, but she can take a major beating while also protecting allies with her versatile kit.

And that does it for our Ash Echoes tier list for now. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more tips and information on the game, including our codes list.

