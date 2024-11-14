Forgot password
Screenshot captured by The Escapist
Guides
Video Games

How to Get Free 5-Star Sambheka in Ash Echoes

Image of Zhiqing Wan
Zhiqing Wan
|

Published: Nov 13, 2024 10:25 pm

With the global launch of Ash Echoes, developer NEOCRAFT is giving players a bit of a headstart by offering a free 5-star Echomancer if you’re willing to jump through a couple of hoops. Here’s how to get your free 5-star Sambheka in Ash Echoes.

Recommended Videos

Table of contents

How to Get Sambheka for Free in Ash Echoes

To get Sambheka in Ash Echoes for free, you’ll need to join the game’s official Discord server, and follow either their official YouTube channel or X/Twitter account. You’ll have until Dec. 5 to do this, so make sure to get on it as soon as you can.

Here’s the code redemption process:

  1. Join the game’s official Discord server.
  2. Subscribe to the game’s YouTube channel, or follow the game’s account on Twitter/X.
  3. Take a screenshot proving that you’ve done either of the above.
  4. Look for the Boss bot in the Discord server. You can find it under the Special Guest section in the members list.
  5. Send Boss a DM saying “hi”.
  6. After Boss replies, send the screenshot showing you’ve followed Ash Echoes on either Twitter/X or YouTube.
  7. You’ll get a redemption code for Sambheka, which you can then redeem in the game itself.

How to Redeem Codes in Ash Echoes

In the game, bring up the settings menu by clicking on the gear icon in the top left corner. Under the Basic tab, click on the Gift Code option, enter your code, then redeem it. Sambheka will get added to your account automatically.

Sambheka is actually one of the more versatile 5-star Echomancers in the game, as she’s able to use Wind, Water, and Lightning attacks. If you’re a free-to-play player, you’ll definitely want to have her in your starting lineup.

And that’s how to get Sambheka for free in Ash Echoes. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more tips and information on the game, including our codes list.

Ash Echoes
Author
Image of Zhiqing Wan
Zhiqing Wan
Zhiqing is a History undergrad from the National University of Singapore. She started playing video games in 1996 when her dad introduced her to Metal Gear Solid, Silent Hill, and Resident Evil -- and the rest, as they say, is history. When she's not obsessing over Elden Ring and Dark Souls lore theories, you can find her singing along loudly and badly to Taylor Swift's latest bops. Formerly the Reviews Editor at Twinfinite, she joined the Escapist team in 2024. You can reach her at [email protected].
