Fallout 76 Fire Breathers Exam Answers

Image of Jackson Hayes
Jackson Hayes
|
Published: Apr 26, 2024 01:05 pm

There’s nothing worse than a pop quiz, and Fallout 76 drops one on its players’ desks in the main quest line. If you’re having trouble figuring out the Fire Breathers exam in Fallout 76, here are all of the answers.

Fallout 76 Fire Breathers Exam Answers

Fire Breathers in Fallout 76. This image is part of an article about Fallout 76 Fire Breather Exam answers.

After you arrive at the Charleston Fire Department, you’ll begin the process of becoming a Fire Breather, an elite division of firefighters tasked with fighting the Scorched. However, before you can join their ranks and use the equipment, you have to take the Knowledge Exam. You’ll likely come across the answers to the test while exploring the station, as they’re scattered around, but if you want to get it done quickly, here are all the answers to the Fire Breathers exam in Fallout 76

  • The tunnel you’re traversing has begun filling up with a strange gas and you’re without your breathing apparatus. What do you do?
    • Evacuate as quickly as possible
  • While traversing a smoke-filled building, your breathing apparatus has failed. Which of the following will serve as the best replacement?
    • A water-soaked rag
  • One of your fellow Fire Breathers has been burned. The area is painful to the touch, but no blisters are forming. You’ve applied a cool compress. What’s the next thing you should do?
    • Gently bind the burn with clean bandages
  • While exploring a collapsed mine, your team leader flashes their safety light quickly three times. What does this mean?
    • Retreat immediately

  • One of your squadmates has caught a case of Sludge lung. Which of the following sets of ingredients, when cooked together, can be used as a cure?
    • 1 pt. Purified Water, 2 Ash Rose, 2 Blight, 2 Soot Flower
  • You’ve stumbled upon a band of Scorch-diseases people brandishing clubs. Which of the following is the only acceptable method of engaging them?
    • Fall back and engage from a distance with firearms
  • You’ve captured a Scorched-infected man who you recognize as a childhood friend. What do you do?
    • End his life as mercifully as possible

And those are the answers to the Fire Breathers exam in Fallout 76. The next part of tryouts is a physical exam that doesn’t require as much thinking, so you should ace it with no problem.

Fallout 76 is available now.

Fallout 76
