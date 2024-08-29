Should You Tell Eleera or Help Gorak in Star Wars Outlaws?

Star Wars Outlaws will force you to make a decision that changes your reputation, and in this case, it’s choosing between telling Eleera what you found or helping Gorak. Here’s the outcome you’ll get from both choices.

Recommended Videos

Should You Help Gorak or Tell Eleera in Star Wars Outlaws?

Screenshot by The Escapist.

You should tell Eleera what you learned when you are given the choice. If you decide to go against her, the Crimson Dawn will remain in poor standing and you’ll have fewer allies as you explore Mirogana. However, this choice really comes down to personal preference and how you want to traverse the criminal underworld. All factions start with a poor reputation and it’s up to you to start changing your reputation. This mission gives you one of your first opportunities to take a side. Personally, the Crimson Dawn seems more appealing and you have the chance to start on the right foot.

Gorak is tied to the Pyke Syndicate and you already had a couple of run-ins with these guys. Even after this mission is over, you’ll have a few more missions that place you directly in Pyke territory. In other words, you’ll be clashing with them for some time and I found it more worthwhile to accept that now. Once I chose to tell Eleera instead of helping Gorak, I was free to start causing chaos amidst the Pykes. I already don’t like their faction and now I have a reason to dispatch them or take what I want.

What Happens if You Choose Gorak?

If you decide to help Gorak instead of Eleera in Star Wars Outlaws, then your future missions will look a little different. The Pykes will be more friendly and won’t attack as often. However, you now need to be more careful not to make them upset as you complete missions. Meanwhile, the Crimson Dawn and Eleera will also be in a poor standing. The planet feels more hostile when the Pykes are your allies. Use Gorak’s information to your advantage while you can and start working toward the faction gear that looks cooler anyway.

Star Wars Outlaws is available now on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy