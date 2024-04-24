How to Get the Medium Supply Crate Plans in Fallout 76

We all know that Fallout 76 is full of items you just have to pick up, and the Medium Supply Crate Plans can give them a better look. I’ll help you organize your camp with style in this guide for your supply box in Appalachia.

Fallout 76: How to Get the Medium Supply Crate Plans

Screenshot by The Escapist.

Purchase the Medium Supply Crate Plans from Minerva for 750 Gold Bullions. Minerva is a rotating merchant that roams around four different locations and her inventory tends to get randomized. She typically appears for four days at a time and then disappears for another five days, meaning time is of the essence. When she returns to the wasteland, check the Foundation, Fort Atlas, The Whitespring, or the Crater.

In all of these areas, Minvera will have a tent and her Brahmin just outside of the main location where her shop can be accessed. Speak to her and open up her shop to see what could be on offer for that week. If you’re lucky, the Medium Supply Crate Plans will be available and you can spend your 750 Bullion to get the fresh schematic.

Keep in mind that these plans are purely cosmetic, and they won’t offer an inventory advantage for your C.A.M.P. You’re better off saving your Bullions unless this is an item that you just need to have for the aesthetic in your area.

How to Craft a Medium Supply Crate in Fallout 76

After reading the plans, open up your C.A.M.P. crafting menu and select the Medium Supply Crate in the Stash Boxes section to build it. The box will require two steel and two wood, which is next to nothing if you’ve already collected materials across Appalachia.

The plans are also infinite once you’ve read them. As long as you have the materials in your C.A.M.P you can craft what you need, so don’t worry about returning to Minerva when you want to craft another crate.

Fallout 76 is available now on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox.

