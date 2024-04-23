Group of Brahmin in Fallout 76.
Screenshot by The Escapist.
Category:
Guides
Video Games

How to Find Brahmin in Fallout 76

Legend dairy animals.
Image of Dan Wenerowicz
Dan Wenerowicz
|
Published: Apr 23, 2024 07:15 am

Whether you need some milk for a new recipe or you’re hungry for a ribeye steak, you will eventually need to find Brahmin in Fallout 76. My guide will give you some easy locations that anybody can access within the game.

Recommended Videos

Fallout 76: Where to Find Brahmin

Brahmin location map for Fallout 76.
Screenshot by The Escapist.

Search the Flatwoods and The Wayward directly south of Vault 76 to find groups of Brahmin. The Wayward has a handful in an enclosure outside of the bar that you can easily use to get some milk or additional animal parts for crafting. If you go just a bit further south to the Flatwoods, there are double the double-headed cows. They look like they are owned by other NPCs at first, but there’s no reason to worry about ownership. I killed a couple for a quest while I was playing solo, and there were no repercussions at all.

Of course, Brahmin are a common domesticated animal in Fallout 76 that characters will use to lug cargo around or provide food. That means you should be able to find them scattered around most of the map if the area isn’t too dangerous. However, The Wayward and the Flatwoods are perfect because they are an easy walk away from the Vault. That means new players can reach these, and if you’re a wasteland veteran, just fast-travel. Some of the main quests are tied to these areas, so they are impossible to miss.

Related: How to Throw Grenades in Fallout 76

As for what you may need the Brahmin for, they really only provide animal products. Killing them will give you plenty of steaks and some leather that can be broken down at a workbench. In other words, some simple materials can help with survival or crafting at a base level. Those items never hurt, but you don’t really need to farm for Brahmin unless you need specific food materials.

And that’s how to find Brahmin in Fallout 76.

Fallout 76 is available now on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation.

Post Tag:
Fallout 76
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article How to Holster Weapons in Fallout: New Vegas
Fallout: New Vegas Holster
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
How to Holster Weapons in Fallout: New Vegas
Joey Carr Joey Carr Apr 23, 2024
Read Article All Preorder Bonuses & Editions for Metaphor ReFantazio
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
All Preorder Bonuses & Editions for Metaphor ReFantazio
Zhiqing Wan Zhiqing Wan Apr 23, 2024
Read Article Solo Leveling Arise Stats Guide: Best Stats for Sung Jinwoo
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
Solo Leveling Arise Stats Guide: Best Stats for Sung Jinwoo
Zhiqing Wan Zhiqing Wan Apr 23, 2024
Related Content
Read Article How to Holster Weapons in Fallout: New Vegas
Fallout: New Vegas Holster
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
How to Holster Weapons in Fallout: New Vegas
Joey Carr Joey Carr Apr 23, 2024
Read Article All Preorder Bonuses & Editions for Metaphor ReFantazio
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
All Preorder Bonuses & Editions for Metaphor ReFantazio
Zhiqing Wan Zhiqing Wan Apr 23, 2024
Read Article Solo Leveling Arise Stats Guide: Best Stats for Sung Jinwoo
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
Solo Leveling Arise Stats Guide: Best Stats for Sung Jinwoo
Zhiqing Wan Zhiqing Wan Apr 23, 2024
Author
Dan Wenerowicz
Dan has been writing gaming guides, features and news for four years after graduating with a BA in writing. You can find him endlessly covering COD, Diablo 4, and any major releases. Otherwise he's cooking up another opinion piece.