Whether you need some milk for a new recipe or you’re hungry for a ribeye steak, you will eventually need to find Brahmin in Fallout 76. My guide will give you some easy locations that anybody can access within the game.

Recommended Videos

Fallout 76: Where to Find Brahmin

Screenshot by The Escapist.

Search the Flatwoods and The Wayward directly south of Vault 76 to find groups of Brahmin. The Wayward has a handful in an enclosure outside of the bar that you can easily use to get some milk or additional animal parts for crafting. If you go just a bit further south to the Flatwoods, there are double the double-headed cows. They look like they are owned by other NPCs at first, but there’s no reason to worry about ownership. I killed a couple for a quest while I was playing solo, and there were no repercussions at all.

Of course, Brahmin are a common domesticated animal in Fallout 76 that characters will use to lug cargo around or provide food. That means you should be able to find them scattered around most of the map if the area isn’t too dangerous. However, The Wayward and the Flatwoods are perfect because they are an easy walk away from the Vault. That means new players can reach these, and if you’re a wasteland veteran, just fast-travel. Some of the main quests are tied to these areas, so they are impossible to miss.

Related: How to Throw Grenades in Fallout 76

As for what you may need the Brahmin for, they really only provide animal products. Killing them will give you plenty of steaks and some leather that can be broken down at a workbench. In other words, some simple materials can help with survival or crafting at a base level. Those items never hurt, but you don’t really need to farm for Brahmin unless you need specific food materials.

And that’s how to find Brahmin in Fallout 76.

Fallout 76 is available now on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more