Can You Play Fallout 76 Offline or Solo?

Fallout 76 is in the midst of a massive redemption arc, mainly thanks to the recent Fallout TV show on Prime Video. While the game started out extremely rocky several years ago, it has since evolved into a solid Fallout experience. However, if you’re planning to jump into the West Virginia wasteland for the first time, you might have some questions about playing offline or as a solo player.

Playing Fallout 76 Offline

Unfortunately, Fallout 76 is an online-only title, meaning you need to have an active Internet connection to play at all times. This is the way the game launched and the developers have not budged on the matter since then. Fallout 76 is meant to be a cooperative experience that you can take on with friends or random players you meet in the wasteland.

Fallout 76 is intended to be experienced with other players. Screenshot via Bethesda

While many fans have yearned for an offline mode where you don’t have to encounter other players, it doesn’t appear like a feature of that nature is arriving anytime soon. Perhaps there’s a sliver of possibility with Fallout 76 receiving more attention recently, but the developers haven’t said anything on the subject at the time of writing.

Is Fallout 76 Playable Solo?

Perhaps more important to many potential Fallout 76 players is whether or not you can play solo. Fortunately, I have good news on that front, as it’s entirely possible to play through all of the game completely alone. All you have to do is make a character, start up a new save, and enter the world as normal. Instead of being matched up with a party of friends, though, you’ll simply start the game alone.

Of course, with your character being on a server, you will run into other random players from time to time. However, speaking from experience, these encounters with random players are few and far between unless you wander into the more popular areas of the map or take part in multiplayer activities. Moreover, Fallout 76 has a generally nice community on most of its servers, so the players you meet shouldn’t be too difficult to deal with.

You might have to work around a griefer or two during your journey in Fallout 76, but you’ll be able to do that and everything else in the wasteland completely solo.

