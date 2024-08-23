The latest World of Warcraft (WoW) expansion is here, with players champing at the bit to try out all the new content in the game. However, kicking things off is not as simple as loading up and diving in. So, here’s how to start The War Within quest in WoW.

How To Find WoW’s War Within Quest

The most important thing to know about The War Within expansion is that you have to be at least level 70 to access it. So, if you’re a little bit behind, it’s time to do some grinding. Let’s just hope you don’t spend as much time as Cartman and his friends did in that iconic episode of South Park. Once the level requirement is met, the quest will appear in the Campaign section of your Quest Log.

How To Fix WoW’s War Within Quest Not Working

It’s become normal for massive updates to arrive with all kinds of bugs. One plaguing The War Within expansion right now is the first quest not loading for players despite them meeting the level requirement. That’s obviously very frustrating, but it’s not time to give up just yet.

Players dealing with the issue seem to be able to fix it by closing and re-opening WoW. That may sound simple, but it’s worth the effort if the bug is standing between you and hours of grinding. If that old trick doesn’t work, it might be time for the nuclear option: deleting the game and re-installing it. It’s going to feel like a waste of time, but it’s better than abandoning an expansion you’ve been excited about since it was announced.

And that’s how to start The War Within quest in World of Warcraft (WoW).

World of Warcraft is available now.

