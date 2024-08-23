Category:
How To Get All Fall Insects in Fields of Mistria

If you’re hoping to impress a certain gentlemanly museum curator (and I guess Eiland), you’ll want to fill out the museum wings. And to do that, you’ll need all the fall bugs and insects available in Fields of Mistria.

How To Get All Fall Insects in Fields of Mistria

So, there are nine fall insects or bugs that you can donate to the museum in Fields of Mistria, which is a few more than our summer collection. Five belong to the main collection, which we’ll get to first.

Image of the capture screen of the Tiger Swallowtail Butterfly in Fields of Mistria, imposed over a part of the town during fall

How To Complete the Fall Insect Set

InsectHow To Find It
Cicada NymphOnly found starting in Fall 15 and after. Can only be found at night and can be found in all areas. I found mine in the Eastern Ruins.
InchwormFound day or night. A fairly common spawn that can be found in all areas of the map except for Mistria.
Monarch ButterflyFound primarily during the day when it’s either Sunny or Windy. Be sure to use the orb Juniper gave you to check the weather. I found my Monarch Butterfly in Mistria.
Tiger Swallowtail ButterflyCan only be found starting on Fall 15 and after. Can only be found during the day and can be found in all areas. I found it in Mistria near the bell tower.
Walking LeafCan be found during the day and is fairly common. You can create additional spawn chances by either cutting down or shaking trees.

All Other Donatable Fall Insects

Next up, we have the miscellaneous insects that fall into other collections.  

InsectSetHow To Find It
LeafhopperGrass Insect SetA fairly common spawn that can be found during any time of day and during any weather. If you’re struggling to find it, cut grass using your sword.
Lightning DragonflyRare Insect SetAs its set name implies, the Lightning Dragonfly is incredibly rare. It only spawns in the Narrows or the Eastern Road during storms and thunderstorms during the day. I recommend saving, using Speedy Elixirs, and going to Eastern Ruins to farm it.
MistmothRare Insect Set
Speedy SnailLegendary Insect Set
Fairy BeeLegendary Insect Set

There are three other insects that can be found in Fall that we’ve yet to find. Those insects are the Mistmoth, which presumably can be found at night on windy days, the Speedy Snail, and the Fairy Bee. The Speedy Snail and Fairy Bee are part of the Legendary Insect Set and are exceptionally rare. Once we find the spawn conditions for these insects, we’ll add them to the list.

Fields of Mistria is available to play now.

