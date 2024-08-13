How To Get All Summer River, Pond, & Ocean Fish Sets in Fields of Mistria

Finding the right fish can be one of the hardest things in Fields of Mistria, but don’t worry, because in this guide I’m going to go into how you can get everything you need to complete the Summer River, Pond, & Ocean Fish Sets in the game.

Before I begin, I do want to say that, by this point in the game, it’s definitely essential that you’ve upgraded to the Copper Fishing Rod, if not the Iron Fishing Rod, in order to make catching these fish way easier. In some cases, you may also be able to find the below fish for sale at the Tackle Shop, so make sure to check there as well, though catching them yourself is still best.

How To Complete the Summer Ocean Fish Set in Fields of Mistria

The ocean is anywhere off the west coast of Sweetwater Farm and the Western Ruins, or any of the water in the Beach area. No fish that I found was location specific beyond that. From left to right, the fish that you need to complete the Summer Ocean Fish Set in Fields of Mistria are Char, Crab, Dart, Grouper, Stingray. This table will help you learn what shadow size the fish are and any other relevant conditions for catching them.

Fish Name Shadow Size Other Conditions? Char Large N/A Crab Small N/A Dart Small N/A Grouper Giant Very rare. Stingray Medium N/A

How To Complete the Summer Pond Fish Set in Fields of Mistria

The Pond is either the area in the lower western corner of The Eastern Road or the body of water to the west of the Manor. No fish that I found was location specific beyond that. From left to right, the fish that you need to complete the Summer Pond Fish Set in Fields of Mistria are Brown Bullhead, Giant Koi, Golden Shiner, Lake Chub, and Sauger. This table will help you learn what shadow size the fish are and any other relevant conditions for catching them.

Fish Name Shadow Size Other Conditions? Brown Bullhead Medium N/A Giant Koi Giant N/A Golden Shiner Small N/A Lake Chub Small N/A Sauger Large N/A

How To Complete the Summer River Fish Set in Fields of Mistria

The River is any body of water that isn’t the Pond or Ocean. You can find it in Mistria, the Narrows, The Eastern Road, and your farm. No fish that I found was location specific beyond that. From left to right, the fish that you need to complete the Summer River Fish Set in Fields of Mistria are Bream, Loach, Minnow, Sweetfish, and Tarpon. This table will help you learn what shadow size the fish are and any other relevant conditions for catching them.

Fish Name Shadow Size Other Conditions? Bream Large N/A Loach Small N/A Minnow Small N/A Sweetfish Medium N/A Tarpon Giant Very rare.

And those are all the fish you need to catch for the Summer Pond, Ocean, and River Sets in Fields of Mistria, as well as how to get them.

NOTE: The above game is currently in Early Access. The above information is accurate as of version 0.11.3 and will be updated if anything changes.

Fields of Mistria is on sale now. You can read our review here.

