Finding the summer bugs for the museum is no easy task, especially since some of them can be quite rare. Here’s how to find every summer bug you’ll need for the museum in Fields of Mistria.

How To Find Every Summer Bug in Fields of Mistria

If you’re hoping to get that coveted 100% for the summer bug wing of the museum in Fields of Mistria, you’re not alone. There are a grand total of five bugs you’ll need to find: the cicada, cricket, dragonfly, firefly, and jewel beetle. There’s also the strawhopper, which isn’t part of the summer bug collection but the hopper collection.

Here’s how to track down every bug you’ll need:

How To Complete the Summer Bug Collection

Bug Location Cicada A fairly common insect that, as its name implies, can be found on the beach. Visit the beach during the morning, then in the afternoon if you don’t see it. It will likely be near the sea. Cricket Found after dusk in any part of Mistria that’s above ground. I most frequently find it at Dragonfly Found during the day and notable because it’s generally flying around ponds and rivers. Stand near the riverbank with your net primed and wait for it to get close to snag it. But it can also be found just flying around random parts of the map, including your farm. Firefly Found after dark in any part of Mistria that’s above ground. I most commonly find it just above the farm, heading towards town. Sand Bug A fairly common insect that, as its name implies, can be found on the beach. Visit the beach during the morning, then the afternoon if you don’t see it. It will likely be near the sea.

All Other Summer Bugs

While you’ll only need the five above to complete the main summer bug collection, there are several insects in Fields of Mistria that fall beneath other collections that you can only collect during this time. Here’s how to find them all:

Bug Collection Location Jewel Beetle Rare Bug Collection Found by breaking stones above ground. I highly recommend farming for this bug on your farm, especially if you haven’t cleared it out yet. Strawhopper Hopper Bug Collection Found most commonly near Sweetwater Farm just wandering around. There’s a chance you find it while cutting grass, too.

Be sure to grab all seven of these bugs while you’re out and about. Otherwise, you’ll have to wait until next year!

Fields of Mistria is available to play now.

