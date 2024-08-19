Category:
How To Find Every Summer Bug in Fields of Mistria

Finding the summer bugs for the museum is no easy task, especially since some of them can be quite rare. Here’s how to find every summer bug you’ll need for the museum in Fields of Mistria.

How To Find Every Summer Bug in Fields of Mistria

If you’re hoping to get that coveted 100% for the summer bug wing of the museum in Fields of Mistria, you’re not alone. There are a grand total of five bugs you’ll need to find: the cicada, cricket, dragonfly, firefly, and jewel beetle. There’s also the strawhopper, which isn’t part of the summer bug collection but the hopper collection.

Here’s how to track down every bug you’ll need:

How To Complete the Summer Bug Collection

BugLocation
CicadaA fairly common insect that, as its name implies, can be found on the beach. Visit the beach during the morning, then in the afternoon if you don’t see it. It will likely be near the sea.
CricketFound after dusk in any part of Mistria that’s above ground. I most frequently find it at
DragonflyFound during the day and notable because it’s generally flying around ponds and rivers. Stand near the riverbank with your net primed and wait for it to get close to snag it. But it can also be found just flying around random parts of the map, including your farm.  
FireflyFound after dark in any part of Mistria that’s above ground. I most commonly find it just above the farm, heading towards town.
Sand BugA fairly common insect that, as its name implies, can be found on the beach. Visit the beach during the morning, then the afternoon if you don’t see it. It will likely be near the sea.
Image of the player capturing the jewel beetle on their farm in Fields of Mistria in the summer

All Other Summer Bugs

While you’ll only need the five above to complete the main summer bug collection, there are several insects in Fields of Mistria that fall beneath other collections that you can only collect during this time. Here’s how to find them all:

BugCollectionLocation
Jewel BeetleRare Bug CollectionFound by breaking stones above ground. I highly recommend farming for this bug on your farm, especially if you haven’t cleared it out yet.
StrawhopperHopper Bug CollectionFound most commonly near Sweetwater Farm just wandering around. There’s a chance you find it while cutting grass, too.

Be sure to grab all seven of these bugs while you’re out and about. Otherwise, you’ll have to wait until next year!

Fields of Mistria is available to play now.

