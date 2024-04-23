How to Throw Grenades in Fallout 76

When hordes of enemies start attacking you or your crew in Fallout 76, it’s best to throw grenades and watch the explosions do the rest of the work. While using weapons is easy enough, the button layouts can be confusing and I’m here to help.

Throwing Grenades in Fallout 76

Screenshot by The Escapist.

Hold down R1/RB on a controller or left ALT on a keyboard and mouse to throw grenades after equipping them. The key here is to ensure that you have throwable weapons equipped or else your character is just going to sit defenseless. Open up your Pip Boy and look for the throwable weapon you want to use in the weapons section of the items menu. In this case, we want to use Fragmentation Grenades, which everyone should have by the time they leave Fallout 76.

To make throwing grenades easier, you can favorite them in your Pip Boy by tapping R1/RB when you’re in the weapons menu. This allows you to place some of your favorite throwable weapons on the weapon wheel for easy access outside of the Pip Boy menus. Even in a pinch, you can scroll to the item you want and then utilize the standard throwing action for some quick damage. Just remember that the weapon wheel only has so much space, so favoriting items like a War Glaive shouldn’t be done lightly.

What makes throwing grenades in Fallout 76 so confusing is the shared usage with the melee button. On a controller, the melee weapon is a simple tap while throwing requires you to hold the same button and the animations are nearly nonexistent at first. For new players, it gets confusing, but once you know what each binding is you’ll be good to go in the wasteland.

Fallout 76 is available now on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation.

