Fallout 76, with the people walking along a road with trees on either side.
Is Fallout 76 Crossplay or Cross-Platform? Answered

Chris McMullen
Published: Apr 16, 2024 10:37 pm

Fallout 76 has come a long way since its original threadbare release, but if you’re planning on diving in, and you’ve got multiple consoles you game, you’ll want to know is Fallout 76 crossplay or cross-platform? Here’s the answer.

Is Fallout 76 Crossplay?

Fallout 76 does not support crossplay, nor is Bethesda likely to add it. The game is available on PlayStation, Xbox and PC and, unlike previous Fallout games, is designed for multiplayer. So you might think that Bethesda would want as many people playing the game, across as many platforms as possible. But no, there’s no crossplay of any kind.

Does Fallout 76 Have Cross-Platform Play?

What about cross-platform play, letting you take you progress from one platform to the other? The answer, again, is no. Fallout 76 does not have cross-platform play, even though Bethesda has its own account system. If you’ve created a character on PlayStation and levelled them up significantly, you can’t now take that character to PC or Xbox.

Pete Hines, former Senior Vice President and Head of Publishing at Bethesda tweeted, back in 2018, that, “Fallout 76 does not support crossplay, for a number of reasons. I have no idea if it ever will.” He repeated this sentiment in 2020, and Bethesda has never committed to crossplay.

So what’s going on? It’s important to remember that Fallout 76 came out in 2018, when crossplay wasn’t as common as it is now. The lack of crossplay doesn’t seem to have done the game and the release of the Fallout TV show has given it a boost.

But the answer to is Fallout 76 crossplay or cross-platform is still no, it’s not. For more on Fallout, check out our explainer posts on Norm’s fate in the TV show, as well as a breakdown of the Vault 33 experiment.

Read Article Do You Need to Finish Final Fantasy 16 to Start The Rising Tide DLC?
Clive running through an area in Final Fantasy XVI: The Rising Tide
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
Do You Need to Finish Final Fantasy 16 to Start The Rising Tide DLC?
Shaun Cichacki Shaun Cichacki Apr 16, 2024
Read Article How To Transmog Equipment & Appearance in FF16
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
How To Transmog Equipment & Appearance in FF16
Shaun Cichacki Shaun Cichacki Apr 16, 2024
Read Article How to Evolve Duraludon into Archaludon in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet screenshot of Archaludon using Electro Shot
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Guides
Guides
How to Evolve Duraludon into Archaludon in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet
Seth Lowe Seth Lowe Apr 16, 2024
Chris McMullen
Chris McMullen is a freelance contributor at The Escapist and has been with the site since 2020. He returned to writing about games following several career changes, with his most recent stint lasting five-plus years. He hopes that, through his writing work, he settles the karmic debt he incurred by persuading his parents to buy a Mega CD. Outside of The Escapist, Chris covers news and more for GameSpew. He's also been published at such sites as VG247, Space, and more. His tastes run to horror, the post-apocalyptic, and beyond, though he'll tackle most things that aren't exclusively sports-based. At Escapist, he's covered such games as Infinite Craft, Lies of P, Starfield, and numerous other major titles.