Is Fallout 76 Crossplay or Cross-Platform? Answered

Fallout 76 has come a long way since its original threadbare release, but if you’re planning on diving in, and you’ve got multiple consoles you game, you’ll want to know is Fallout 76 crossplay or cross-platform? Here’s the answer.

Is Fallout 76 Crossplay?

Fallout 76 does not support crossplay, nor is Bethesda likely to add it. The game is available on PlayStation, Xbox and PC and, unlike previous Fallout games, is designed for multiplayer. So you might think that Bethesda would want as many people playing the game, across as many platforms as possible. But no, there’s no crossplay of any kind.

Does Fallout 76 Have Cross-Platform Play?

What about cross-platform play, letting you take you progress from one platform to the other? The answer, again, is no. Fallout 76 does not have cross-platform play, even though Bethesda has its own account system. If you’ve created a character on PlayStation and levelled them up significantly, you can’t now take that character to PC or Xbox.

Pete Hines, former Senior Vice President and Head of Publishing at Bethesda tweeted, back in 2018, that, “Fallout 76 does not support crossplay, for a number of reasons. I have no idea if it ever will.” He repeated this sentiment in 2020, and Bethesda has never committed to crossplay.

So what’s going on? It’s important to remember that Fallout 76 came out in 2018, when crossplay wasn’t as common as it is now. The lack of crossplay doesn’t seem to have done the game and the release of the Fallout TV show has given it a boost.

But the answer to is Fallout 76 crossplay or cross-platform is still no, it’s not. For more on Fallout, check out our explainer posts on Norm’s fate in the TV show, as well as a breakdown of the Vault 33 experiment.

