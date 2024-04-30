What are Fog Generators in Helldivers 2, Answered

There are tons of hostile objectives in Helldivers 2, and Fog Generators are another of those obstacles standing in the way of Super Earth. This guide will cover exactly what the generators are and how you can easily take them down.

Fog Generators in Helldivers 2, Explained

Screenshot by The Escapist.

Fog Generators are mushroom-like structures that shroud some of the map in thick fog. They only appear in Terminid missions and are considered secondary objectives. You’ll know when there is one in the vicinity because the entire area will be covered in a thick mist that makes fighting the bugs far more difficult. When a bug breach begins, keeping track of the swarms becomes exponentially difficult and the enemies will use it to their advantage.

Like so many other enemies and objectives in Helldivers 2, plenty of players had no idea what the name of the Terminid Fog Generators even was to begin with. Super Earth doesn’t need to tell its soldiers all the details; they just need to know what to shoot next.

After the 1.000.300 patch went live, tons of players finally became aware of the real name for these structures. Knowing the name of something and understanding how to defeat it are two different things though. And along with that patch, the generators are more resilient.

How to Destroy Fog Generators in Helldivers 2

Use explosives or Stratagems like Rocket Pods to take down Fog Generators. In the past, you could throw a single Impact Grenade at the structure to destroy it completely. After the 1.000.300 patch, these structures have a bit more health that you have to deal with.

Utilize weapons like the Quasar Cannon along with your Eagle Stratagems to destroy the slightly bulkier generators. Before you know it, the secondary objective is done and you can finally escape the fog.

