Monopoly GO Constructor Clash Tournament – Rewards, Milestones & Tips

It feels like just yesterday we had a new tournament, but the new Monopoly GO Constructor Clash tournament is now live, so here are all the rewards and milestones you can get, along with some tips for winning at the limited-time event.

Recommended Videos

All Monopoly Go Constructor Clash Rewards & Milestones – Listed

Below, you’ll find a list of all of the available rewards during the Monopoly GO Constructor Clash tournament, as well as the points needed to claim them. Let’s roll the dice and get ready to earn some fantastic prizes once again.

Constructor Clash Level Constructor Clash Points Constructor Clash Rewards 1 50 Points 120 Tokens 2 80 Points 40 Dice 3 70 Points Green Sticker Pack 4 150 Points 140 Tokens 5 200 Points 100 Dice 6 300 Points 160 Tokens 7 250 Points 5-Minute High Roller 8 350 Points Cash 9 500 Points 220 Dice 10 550 Points Orange Sticker Pack 11 800 Points 240 Tokens 12 900 Points Pink Sticker Pack 13 950 Points 400 Dice 14 1,000 Points Blue Sticker Pack 15 900 Points 280 Tokens 16 1,200 Points 500 Dice 17 1,000 Points Cash 18 1,300 Points 350 Tokens 19 1,500 Points 20-Minute Mega Heist 20 2,100 Points 750 Dice 21 1,800 Points Blue Sticker Pack 22 2,200 Points Cash 23 2,500 Points 10-Minute Cash Boost 24 3,000 Points 400 Tokens 25 3,200 Points 1,100 Dice 26 3,200 Points Cash 27 3,600 Points Blue Sticker Pack 28 4,200 Points 1,400 Dice 29 4,500 Points 20-Minute High Roller 30 6,500 Points 1,700 Dice

Related: How to Get Free Robo Partners Tokens in Monopoly GO

When all of the dust is settled, there are a total of 6,210 Dice alongside plenty of other fantastic rewards that you can claim during this tournament. Be sure that you’re rolling true and getting as many points as possible to climb your way up the leaderboard quickly.

Best Tips for Scoring Points During The Constructor Clash Tournament

Screenshot by The Escapist

Much like other Tournaments in Monopoly GO, Constructor Clash points are earned by landing on Railroad Spaces. If you’re hoping to get plenty of points, aim for these spots as often as possible. You’ll find their point values below:

Shutdown Blocked – 2 Points Successful Shutdown – 4 Points

Bank Heist Small Heist – 8 points Large Heist – 12 Points Bankrupt Heist – 16 Points



Be sure that you’re always rolling with a multiplier because you’ll earn a massive number of points this way. For example, if you land a Successful Shutdown while rolling with an x10 Multiplier, you’ll get 40 points rather than just 4. This is going to be the easiest and fastest way to climb up the leaderboards and claim as many prizes as possible. Be sure to check our free dice links page to always have a surplus of dice on hand.

If you’re looking for more, check out our article covering all current and present Monopoly GO events, tournaments, games, and some FAQs. The game is available now on mobile.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more