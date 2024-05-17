The Monopoly GO Constructor Clash logo on top of a blurred background
Monopoly GO Constructor Clash Tournament – Rewards, Milestones & Tips

Get ready to build your way to victory in this new Monopoly GO tournament.
It feels like just yesterday we had a new tournament, but the new Monopoly GO Constructor Clash tournament is now live, so here are all the rewards and milestones you can get, along with some tips for winning at the limited-time event.

All Monopoly Go Constructor Clash Rewards & Milestones – Listed

Below, you’ll find a list of all of the available rewards during the Monopoly GO Constructor Clash tournament, as well as the points needed to claim them. Let’s roll the dice and get ready to earn some fantastic prizes once again.

Constructor Clash LevelConstructor Clash PointsConstructor Clash Rewards
150 Points120 Tokens
280 Points40 Dice
370 PointsGreen Sticker Pack
4150 Points140 Tokens
5200 Points100 Dice
6300 Points160 Tokens
7250 Points5-Minute High Roller
8350 PointsCash
9500 Points220 Dice
10550 PointsOrange Sticker Pack
11800 Points240 Tokens
12900 PointsPink Sticker Pack
13950 Points400 Dice
141,000 PointsBlue Sticker Pack
15900 Points280 Tokens
161,200 Points500 Dice
171,000 PointsCash
181,300 Points350 Tokens
191,500 Points20-Minute Mega Heist
202,100 Points750 Dice
211,800 PointsBlue Sticker Pack
222,200 PointsCash
232,500 Points10-Minute Cash Boost
243,000 Points400 Tokens
253,200 Points1,100 Dice
263,200 PointsCash
273,600 PointsBlue Sticker Pack
284,200 Points1,400 Dice
294,500 Points20-Minute High Roller
306,500 Points1,700 Dice

When all of the dust is settled, there are a total of 6,210 Dice alongside plenty of other fantastic rewards that you can claim during this tournament. Be sure that you’re rolling true and getting as many points as possible to climb your way up the leaderboard quickly.

Best Tips for Scoring Points During The Constructor Clash Tournament

Different ways to earn points in Monopoly GO Reef Rush
Much like other Tournaments in Monopoly GO, Constructor Clash points are earned by landing on Railroad Spaces. If you’re hoping to get plenty of points, aim for these spots as often as possible. You’ll find their point values below:

  • Shutdown
    • Blocked – 2 Points
    • Successful Shutdown – 4 Points
  • Bank Heist
    • Small Heist – 8 points
    • Large Heist – 12 Points
    • Bankrupt Heist – 16 Points

Be sure that you’re always rolling with a multiplier because you’ll earn a massive number of points this way. For example, if you land a Successful Shutdown while rolling with an x10 Multiplier, you’ll get 40 points rather than just 4. This is going to be the easiest and fastest way to climb up the leaderboards and claim as many prizes as possible. Be sure to check our free dice links page to always have a surplus of dice on hand.

If you’re looking for more, check out our article covering all current and present Monopoly GO events, tournaments, games, and some FAQs. The game is available now on mobile.

