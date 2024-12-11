How to Make the Dawning Neomun-Cake in Destiny 2

Every year, Destiny 2 gets a holiday-themed event called The Dawning, where you get to gather ingredients to make baked goods for NPCs. The recipes mostly stay the same, but sometimes you get some new ones. Here’s how to make the Neomun-Cake in Destiny 2.

Recommended Videos

Destiny 2 Dawning Neomun-Cake Ingredients

To make the Neomun-Cake in Destiny 2, you’ll need the following ingredients:

Vex Milk (Obtained by killing Vex enemies)

Dark Frosting (Obtained by killing enemies with Stasis or Strand weapons/abilities)

Dawning Essence x15 (Obtained by completing activities in the game)

Dawning Essence should be pretty easy to get, as you’ll be able to accrue them just by playing through the game naturally and doing your weeklies and dailies.

To start farming up the ingredients you need, equip yourself with a Strand or Stasis weapon, though abilities will count as well. I’d recommend heading to Nessus, as this is where you’ll find the most number of Vex enemies. You can just get your Vex kills from randomly walking around the zone, or do some Lost Sectors. You can also get Vex kills from Strikes if you’d like, but it’s probably faster to just fly to Nessus.

How to Make Neomun-Cake

After you’ve gathered all the required ingredients, bring up your inventory and click on Eva Levante’s Holiday Oven 2.4. Choose to craft the Neomun-Cake, and you’re all set.

The Dawning quests in Destiny 2 usually require you to bake a bunch of different items to be delivered to various NPCs in the game, and the Neomun-Cake is one of them. For instance, the Cookie Delivery Helper quest requires you to bake the Neomun-Cake, as well as other goods like the Lavender Ribbon Cookies, which is an older recipe that was introduced in the game before this.

And that’s how to make Neomun-Cakes in Destiny 2 for The Dawning. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more tips and information on the game.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy