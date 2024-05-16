How to Get Free Robo Partners Tokens in Monopoly GO

One of the most difficult parts about partner events in Monopoly GO is ensuring that you’ve got enough Tokens to keep on spinning. Let’s find out how we can earn even more Monopoly GO Robo Partners Tokens to finish off all our building adventures.

Get Free Robo Partners Tokens in Monopoly GO

If you’re hoping to get your hands on plenty of Tokens during the Robo Partners event in Monopoly GO, you’ve rolled into the right spot. Let’s see what we can do to get our hands on these elusive items, and some ways to get some guaranteed wins.

Complete Your Daily Tasks Every Day During The Robo Partners Event

While this may sound simple, completing your Daily Tasks is one of the fastest ways to get your hands on some guaranteed Tokens. Each day, you’ll be given three new tasks to complete, each granting you an increasing number of Tokens. If you’re working on clearing all of these tasks, you’ll earn at least a few guaranteed spins per day.

Just Keep Rolling (But Stick to x10 or x20 Multipliers)

Making our way around the board is another great way to guarantee that we’ll have some spins to possibly win with. The higher the multiplier, the more Tokens we’ll receive when we land on these spaces. If you’re hoping to get as many as possible, we would recommend rolling with an x10 or an x20 multiplier — just enough to not burn through all of your dice, while still getting a fair number of rewards.

Participate in Ongoing Events and Tournaments

If you’re lucky enough to place high in an ongoing tournament, you can earn a ridiculous number of Robo Partner Tokens. Alongside Tournaments, taking part in the standard events that are shown at the top of the screen can net you a fair number of Robo Partner Tokens, as well. Plus, the pressure isn’t as high as it may be when participating in different tournaments. Just roll at your own pace, and get ready to rake in the rewards.

If you’re hoping to claim even more Tokens, you may be hoping that there are free links available for Tokens. Unfortunately, there are no such links available for this event, so you’ll need to earn them through regular gameplay.

No matter if you’re a casual player or someone who gets really into Monopoly GO, there’s always something going on here. Be sure you’ve always got plenty of dice by checking out our free dice links page.

If you’re looking for more, check out our article covering all current and present Monopoly GO events, tournaments, games, and some FAQs. The game is available now on mobile.

