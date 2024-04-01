Some of Monopoly GO‘s features are locked behind having a specific number of in-game friends. These include opening the community chests, sticker trading, and more. But adding friends in Monopoly GO isn’t as straightforward as in many other mobile multiplayer games.

Recommended Videos

The quickest way to add friends in Monopoly GO is by linking your Facebook or cell phone number via the Friends menu. Logging in or linking your contacts will automatically populate your friends list with any of your Facebook connections or contacts that play Monopoly GO. Here’s how to do it:

Facebook

Launch Monopoly GO

Tap on the ‘Friends’ menu at the bottom right corner

Tap on the Facebook icon at the bottom of the screen

A browser will pop up, prompting the player to log in to their Facebook account

Click Allow

Your Monopoly GO Friends list should now be populated by your Facebook friends.

Launch Monopoly GO

Tap on the ‘Friends’ menu at the bottom right corner

Tap on the Phone icon at the bottom of the screen

Enter your Phone Number in the dialogue box

Monopoly GO will text you a code to enter into the next box to confirm your number

After you enter the code your friends list will be populated with people from your contacts that play Monopoly GO

How To Add Friends in Monopoly GO via Invite Code

Facebook and phonebooks aren’t the only way to add friends in Monopoly GO. If you want to add someone who is not on your phone or Facebook, you can send them an invite code/link. Here’s how:

Launch Monopoly GO

Tap on the ‘Friends’ menu at the bottom right corner

Tap on the green Invite icon at the bottom of the screen

Click on the Orange Invite button and select where you want to send your invite link Click “Copy” if you want to paste your invite link

If they already have a Monopoly GO account, they should automatically become your friend when they click the link

Alternatively, if they don’t have an account, they will become your friend when they make an account using the link

And those are all of the ways you can add friends in Monopoly GO. Simply having friends is half the battle. Now, you’ll need to trade stickers with them and invite them to open community chests to reap the benefits of your massive friends list.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more