The Season 3 Reloaded update has gone live in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 (MW3). Part of the update also includes the new week five Weekly Challenges. One challenge that might stop you in your tracks is getting Hipfire Clean Kills, which is a tough task in MW3.

How to Get Hipfire Clean Kills in MW3

The week five Weekly Challenge for Hipfire Clean Kills. Screenshot by The Escapist

First and foremost, we need to define what a “Clean Kill” is in MW3. A Clean Kill is getting a kill on an enemy without being damaged whatsoever. Even if the enemy you’ve killed didn’t damage you, a Clean Kill requires you to be totally unscathed when you kill an enemy.

Now that we’ve established the Clean Kill part of the challenge, let’s talk about the hipfire part. Getting a hipfire kill just means you need to shoot at an enemy without aiming down sights. You can damage an enemy while ADSing, but when you secure the kill, your gun needs to be down at your hip.

If we combine these two parts, you get a better idea of what you need to do to earn Hipfire Clean Kills in MW3. You simply have to kill enemies while hipfiring and not having any damage taken at the time of a kill. The best way to go about getting these specific types of kills is to equip attachments that increase “Hipfire Spread” on a gun. Using a submachine gun or shotgun is going to be your best bet, as they have the best default hipfire spread stats.

For the Clean Kill aspect of the challenge, I recommend hopping into a normal match of Multiplayer and trying to sneak around enemies. You can attempt to do this challenge in the Small Map Playlist, but you’re much more susceptible to taking damage on those maps, which would negate any possible Clean Kills.

To complete the week five Weekly Challenge in MW3, you need to earn 15 Hipfire Clean Kills, which isn’t too many, but it’s likely going to take a match or two.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone are available on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox.

