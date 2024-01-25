Completing challenges has become a major part of modern gaming. To earn something cool, you have to do something cool. So, what are Clean Kills in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 (MW3), and how do you get them?

What Are Clean Kills in Modern Warfare 3 (MW3)?

Image via Activision

If you’ve been going over the list of challenges you still have to complete for Season 1, trying to figure out which ones are the easiest, you may have scrolled right by one involving Clean Kills. It’s probably been collecting dust in your copy of MW3 because you don’t know what Clean Kills are, but they’re actually pretty simple.

In order to pull off a Clean Kill in MW3, you need to eliminate an enemy before they can return fire and damage you. In a world full of sweats, that may sound pretty challenging, but there are ways to pull off Clean Kills without having to do too much grinding.

How to Get Clean Kills in MW3

The most important part of getting a Clean Kill is having the right gun. You have to have a weapon that can finish somebody off before they have time to react. Adding attachments that increase damage range can help you achieve that, but you should try out the gun before loading into a real game because you need to make sure you can control it.

The other trick to getting Clean Kills in MW3 is just being in the right spot. While third-partying fights and camping are typically frowned upon in Multiplayer lobbies, when it’s in the name of a challenge, most gamers can get over it.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone are available on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox.