Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 HRM 9 SMG Inspect

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 (CoD: MW3) has officially launched Season 1 Reloaded, with a bevy of new features and weapons. The soon-to-be popular weapon HRM-9 SMG has been added to MW3 and Warzone, so here is how to unlock it.

How to Unlock the HRM-9 SMG in MW3 & Warzone

The HRM-9 in MW3. This image is part of an article about how to unlock the HRM-9 SMG in MW3 and Warzone.

Available in both MW3 and Warzone, the HRM-9 SMG is one of the new unlockable weapons for Season 1 Reloaded. To get it, you have to complete the four challenges in the bonus A21 sector of the Season 1 battle pass. Each challenge unlocks a weapon attachment/kit before finally giving you the HRM-9 SMG. But don’t worry, you can grind them out in MW3, Warzone, and even Zombies. Here are the specific challenges:

  • JAK Thunder LMG Kit – Get 10 Operator or special Zombie kills while ADS with an SMG
  • JAK BFB – Get 10 operator or special Zombie hipfire kills with SMGs
  • Cranium Cracked emblem – Get 10 operator headshot or special Zombie critical kills with SMGs
  • 30 minutes double XP – Get 10 operator or special Zombie Tac Stance kills with SMGs

Once you unlock the HRM-9 SMG in MW3 and Warzone, you can now level it up quickly using that double XP token and put attachments on it. The lightweight, rapid-fire SMG will have to be tested to see if it compares to the current loadout favorites like the WSP Swarm or Stinger, but it’s worth a try after Season 1 reloaded toned down the strength of the previous weapon offerings. The HRM-9 is free to unlock, as well as the new TAQ Evolvere LMG, and does not require purchasing the battle pass.

And that’s how you unlock the HRM-9 SMG in MW3 and Warzone. If you want to learn more about the latest weapon changes to MW3, check out all the weapon buffs and nerfs in Season 1 Reloaded.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone are available on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox.

