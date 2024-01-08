Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 (CoD: MW3) has yet to introduce Ranked Play to the latest entry in the franchise, but the competitive mode is set to arrive sooner rather than later. Here is exactly when Ranked Play will come out for MW3.

When Does Ranked Play Come Out for Modern Warfare 3 (MW3)?

Ranked Play will arrive in Modern Warfare 3 on Wednesday, January 17, 2024, to coincide with the release of Season One Reloaded. In late November, CoD confirmed the release date during the launch of MW3‘s first season, revealing Ranked Play was set for a mid-season debut. Season One Reloaded will feature a litany of updates for every MW3 game mode, including Warzone, but Ranked Play may be the biggest addition yet. As of late, CoD has waited several months after the release of a title to introduce a competitive system, and MW3 will be no different.

According to CoD, the competitive multiplayer mode builds upon Modern Warfare 2‘s ranked system. Expect a similar structure this time around, with subtle differences that could improve the experience.

What Is Ranked Play in MW3?

Ranked Play is a competitive multiplayer system that follows CoD League-approved rules, including specific maps, weapons, and mode restrictions. Players gain a skill rating and level it up through Ranked Play, earning in-game rewards along the way. No details yet on what rewards can be earned this time, but the usual suspects include items such as unique emblems that showcase your rank. Since MW3 is borrowing heavily from the MW2 ranked system, expect similar skill divisions (Bronze, Silver, Gold, etc.). Here are the modes/maps currently in rotation for CoD League, which Ranked Play follows:

Control – Highrise, Invasion, Terminal

Highrise, Invasion, Terminal Hardpoint – Invasion, Karachi, Skidrow, Sub Base, Terminal

– Invasion, Karachi, Skidrow, Sub Base, Terminal Search & Destroy – Highrise, Invasion, Karachi, Skidrow, Terminal

As with almost every Ranked Play system, previous progress on a CoD title does not carry over to the next one. In other words, your rank and division standing on MW2 will not stand in MW3. You’ll have to begin your competitive journey once more, albeit in a familiar system. Moreover, after the end of every season, your rank gets lowered to incentivize continuous progression. Although it is not overtly clear when Season One ends, expect to have until mid-to-late February to progress through Ranked Play before it partially resets.

