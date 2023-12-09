You may be wondering just when the first Battle Pass season for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 (CoD: MW3) started and ended, and we’ll be answering that question in this article.

When & What Time Does CoD: MW3 Season 1 Start & End?

Less than a month after the launch of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3, the first season update has officially launched, with the update rolling out on Friday, December 6 at 12pm EST. For those living on the West Coast, that was at 9am PST and, for those living in the United Kingdom and Central Europe, that was 5pm GMT and 6PM CET, respectively.

Call of Duty: Warzone has simultaneously synced up with this season launch, resetting players’ stats as reflects the fresh changes to Modern Warfare III. This includes an impressive set of new features being added to Warzone as players dive back into the updated online game. To reflect the reset and changes, fans have unofficially been referring to the update as “Warzone 3.0” in a nod to a similar Warzone relaunch after the 2022 release of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II.

It’s not totally clear at this time when MW3 Season 1 will end. However, based on just hwo long they’ve run in the past, it seems likely that it will end at some point in mid- to late-February.

What Is Included with CoD: MW3 Season 1?

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III Season 1 Blackcell perks

There are four new maps in MW3 – Greece, Meat, Rio, and Training Ground – and two new game modes, All or Nothing and Vortex. There are also new story missions, weekly challenges, killstreak perks, and a new warlord throughout the season. Gunfight mode comes back in a big way this season, offering much faster-paced and intimately scaled action between two two-person teams, playing out in rounds with no mid-game respawns or health recovery.

Costing $9.99, the Season 1 Battle Pass comes with over 100 rewards players can unlock across the entire season, including two new operators and five new weapons. For those who purchase the premium Blackcell subscription will be eligible for 16 exclusive rewards, including ten alternate operator skins and six alternate weapons schematics. In the season store, Dune: Part Two characters Paul Atreides and Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen are available for purchase, along with the lethal Santa Gnaws, just in time for the holidays.

