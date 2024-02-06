Call of Duty has changed so much in the last few years, bringing things like Battle Passes and Seasons to the popular FPS. Well, Season 1 of Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) is coming to a close, leaving eager gamers wondering when Season 2 starts.

Recommended Videos

When Does Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) Season 2 Start?

Season 1 brought a lot of fun to MW3. After kicking off in December 2023, it brought events like the CODMAS event, which included plenty of holiday-themed game modes and the addition of Santa Gnaws, a horrific version of Santa Claus that terrorized players in Multiplayer. Later, The Boys returned to the game for the The Boys: Supe Takedown event, bringing more skins based on characters from the Prime Video series.

However, that’s all in the past, and there’s a lot to look forward to as MW3 Season 2 prepares to kick off on February 7th. With that in mind, let’s look at what time players can expect Season 2 content to find its way into the game:

Pacific Time (PT) 9 AM

Mountain Time (MT) 10 AM

Central Time (CT) 11 AM

Eastern Time (ET) 12 PM

Greenwich Mean Time (GMT/UTC) 5 PM

Central European Time (CET) 6 PM

Eastern European Time (EET) 7 PM

Indian Standard Time (IST) 10:30 PM

China Standard Time (CST)/Singapore Time (SGT) 12:30 AM (February 8)

Japan Standard Time (JST) 1:30 AM (February 8)

Australian Eastern Daylight Time (AEDT) 3:30 AM (February 8)

Related: What a Heat Vision Kill Is in Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) & How to Get One

Of course, players can expect plenty of new modes and weapons when Season 2 launches in MW3. And if that wasn’t enough, at some point during Season 2, Call of Duty will begin its collab with The Walking Dead and make Rick Grimes and Michonne skins available in the in-game shop.

And that’s when Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) Season 2 starts.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone are available on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox.