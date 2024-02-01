What a Heat Vision Kill Is in Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) & How to Get One

The Boys has returned to Call of Duty, and superpowers are causing all kinds of problems in Multiplayer. However, they may be worth picking up. Here’s what a Heat Vision kill is in Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) and how to get one.

Recommended Videos

What Is a Heat Vision Kill in MW3?

It didn’t take long for Supes to take over MW3 again, and a new event means new items to unlock via challenges. But while some of the quests in The Boys: Supe Siege event are easy to figure out, others are leaving even the most dedicated players a bit confused. First, let’s go over the Supe Siege challenges and what they unlock:

“Homelander Keeping America Safe” Player Card Get one operator Heat Vision kill in The Boys mode in MW3 Get five operator kills with sniper rifles in Warzone

“Vought News Network” Emblem Deactivate 20 pieces of equipment using DDOS in MW3 Make 15 purchases at buy stations in Warzone

Battle Pass Tier Skip Get 45 operator kills using the MTZ-762 in MW3 Get 15 operator kills with marksman rifles in Warzone

“Hometeam Motto” Large Decal Get two operator kills in a single life with the Overkill Vest equipped in MW3 Get 10 operator headshot kills in Warzone

“Timothy” Weapon Charm Get 15 operator akimbo kills in MW3 Loot 30 supply boxes in Warzone

Double XP Token Get seven operator kills using lethal equipment in MW3 Win three Gulag matches in Warzone



As that list explains, all of the items in the Supe Siege event are unlockable via challenges in both MW3 and Warzone. However, only one of those games has a quest that involves melting someone’s flesh off. But in order to pull off Heat Vision kills in MW3, a player must first acquire the Laser Eyes ability in Multiplayer.

Related: What Penetration Kills Are in MW3 & How to Get Them

How to Get a Heat Vision Kill in MW3

The Laser Eyes ability is not too difficult to come by, being dropped randomly when a player is eliminated, and once a player has it equipped, all they have to do is activate it in close proximity to an enemy and watch the show. Homelander will be so proud.

And that’s what a Heat Vision kill is in Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) and how to get one.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone are available on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox.