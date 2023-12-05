The Boys has been taking the gaming world by storm, but one actor ran into some issues with their character appearing in a popular fighting franchise. Despite not lending his voice talents to the game, Antony Starr was open to voicing Homelander in Mortal Kombat 1.

When Homelander was announced as part of Kombat Pack 1, fans were fully expecting to hear Starr’s voice alongside the likes of J.K. Simmons and John Cena. However, Starr revealed that he wasn’t voicing his The Boys character, which confused many because he had just done so in Call of Duty.

And to rub salt in the wound, Starr recently made it clear that he was willing to appear. “I was open to it,” the actor said in response to a fan voicing their displeasure about him not appearing in an Instagram comment. So, it’s possible that terms couldn’t be worked out or NetherRealm Studios just didn’t reach out to the actor, but regardless of the situation, it appears that someone else will be voicing Vought’s favorite supe in Mortal Kombat 1 next year.

Thankfully, there is plenty of Homelander to go around. As previously mentioned, players who took advantage of The Boys collab in Call of Duty can play as Homelander, as well as some of his fellow supes, in multiplayer or Warzone.

Starr also recently made a cameo appearance in the season finale of The Boys spin-off, Gen V. In typical Homelander fashion, he shows up, makes a mess, and seemingly will deal with no consequences. That story thread will be picked up in The Boys Season 4, which recently released its highly anticipated trailer.

If you’re interested in more Mortal Kombat 1-related content, here’s an article on who voices Shang Tsung.