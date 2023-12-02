The Boys Season 4 Trailer Teases an End to Democracy

The trailer for The Boys Season 4 is here, and it teases an end to democracy.

You can watch the trailer for The Boys Season 4, which was posted on YouTube, below. The trailer was unveiled as part of Prime Video’s panel at CCXP and sees Homelander essentially making a plot to undermine democracy by saving it from chaos. There are, of course, also a ton of teases about the raunchy, violent things that will happen in The Boys Season 4.

Based on the comic book series of the same name by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson, The Boys was developed for TV by Eric Kripke, and while it does have a lot of similarities to the comics, there have been some pretty major divergences. The series itself sees Billy Butcher and his team, known as The Boys, working to keep those with superpowers in check. The Boys debuted in 2019 on Prime Video and has proven so popular that the platform has released two spinoff series: Gen V and The Boys Presents: Diabolical.

Season 3 of The Boys saw Butcher using a drug called Compound V to give him temporary superpowers, which he attempted to use to takedown Homelander, the leader of the show’s premier superhero group. However, Butcher eventually learned that using the drug had caused brain damage, putting a massive limit on his remaining life. Making matters worse, an increasingly unhinged Homelander began bonding with his powerful son, Ryan, and executed a protester, leaving a ton of questions as to just what the repercussions will be for him going forward.

I, for one, am extremely excited to see what The Boys does next. It’s proven again and again to be an interesting and compelling show filled with twists and turns, even for those who’ve read the comics.

The Boys Season 4 doesn’t have a release date as of this article’s writing.