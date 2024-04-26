Image of the Mythical Pokemon Diancie in a crystal-filled cave, next to the Pokemon GO and World of Wonders logos
Mythical Pokemon Diancie Is Coming to Pokemon GO Through Free Special Research

There's a new chance to catch Diancie in Pokemon GO, and for once, it's free
Image of Amanda Kay Oaks
Amanda Kay Oaks
|
Published: Apr 26, 2024 07:51 am

After a few teasers, Pokemon GO has officially revealed that the Mythical Pokemon Diancie will soon be available for players to catch – for free. With recent events hiding Mythical and Legendary creatures behind a paywall, the free special research for Diancie is a win we all needed.

Niantic shared the news via X that trainers will soon have the chance to complete a free Special Research path that leads to an encounter with Diancie.

Beginning on May 1 at 10 AM in their local time zone, trainers can begin working their way through the Diancie Special Research. The story will be called “Glitz and Glam,” and it will lead to an encounter with Diancie in Pokemon GO.

Like all Special Research in Pokemon GO, this free story does not expire. So long as trainers claim the research path before the end date, they can complete it. Niantic hasn’t yet shared when the Glitz and Glam Special Research will no longer be available to claim, so if you want to snag Diancie, make sure to grab it as soon as possible.

In addition to the Special Research, trainers will also be able to enjoy some Diancie-themed Field Research starting on May 1 and going through May 3 at 11:59 PM local time. These tasks will get Pokemon GO trainers Diancie Mega Energy and Carbink encounters.

Related: Pokemon Sleep Confirms Entei as Next Legendary Pokemon Players Can Catch

While players are excited to see a free Mythical Pokemon, it’s not without some criticism. Many replies to the announcement ask if this event will help us forget the new avatar redesign (it won’t).

Others picked up a note that trainers who already caught Diancie at Pokemon GO Fest 2023 won’t be able to catch a second one. Instead, these trainers will earn Diancie Candies through the research. This isn’t without precedent, as Mythical Pokemon are rare, so the powers that be like to limit how many one trainer can have.

Regardless of other issues in the world of Pokemon GO right now, trainers are still excited to be able to grab a free Diancie with this Special Research.

Amanda Kay Oaks has been a freelancer writer with The Escapist since February 2024. She's a lifelong gamer with an affinity for Pokemon, RPGs, and cozy games, especially The Sims. Amanda has an MFA in Creative Nonfiction, with prior work on pop culture and entertainment at Book Riot, Fanfare, and Gamepur.