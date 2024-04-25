Image of Entei in front of a fiery background, with the Pokemon Sleep logo in the corner
Pokemon Sleep Confirms Entei as Next Legendary Pokemon Players Can Catch

Amanda Kay Oaks
Published: Apr 25, 2024 02:08 pm

Sleep researchers, get ready because another Legendary Pokemon is coming to Pokemon Sleep! Select Button recently confirmed that Entei will be the next Legendary Research Event coming to the sleep-tracking app.

After the popular Raikou Research Event, Pokemon Sleep fans have eagerly awaited the arrival of our next Legendary sleep buddy. Now, we know that Entei will be the next snoozy Legendary players can befriend, thanks to this trailer shared on X:

While the exact dates for the Entei Sleep Research event in Pokemon Sleep haven’t been announced, we do know this Legendary will make its way to the game sometime in late May. If we can use the Raikou event as a guide, I’m guessing it’ll be somewhere around May 25.

Fans were ready for this announcement, sounding off with excitement and sharing their plans for this next new Pokemon addition to the game. Some players are set to save up sleep points for Master Biscuits. Others hope we see more fire Pokemon, like Vulpix and Ninetails, introduced ahead of Entei. After all, electric-type Dedenne debuted just before Raikou Research Week, so it’s a possibility!

From what has been revealed so far, it sounds like this event will be similar to the Raikou Research. We’ll collect Entei Mane and trade it in for items, like Entei incense. Pokemon Sleep developer Select Button promises more details to come soon.

We don’t yet know which of the islands in Pokemon Sleep will be home to Entei, though players guess a habitat like Taupe Hollow would make sense. Then again, the devs love to keep their big events on Greengrass Isle, so only time will tell.

For now, researchers can start prepping by raising up their fire-type helpers, as we’ll need plenty of fire-fueled help to encounter and befriend Entei. This is especially true if you plan to Shiny Hunt Entei, since you’ll likely need to meet more than one to snag the Shiny.

Pokemon Sleep is available now on mobile devices.

Amanda Kay Oaks
Amanda Kay Oaks has been a freelancer writer with The Escapist since February 2024. She's a lifelong gamer with an affinity for Pokemon, RPGs, and cozy games, especially The Sims. Amanda has an MFA in Creative Nonfiction, with prior work on pop culture and entertainment at Book Riot, Fanfare, and Gamepur.