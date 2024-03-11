Pokemon Sleep Raikou Research Event: Dates, Missions, and How to Get Raikou

Events in Pokemon Sleep are becoming more frequent, and we’re about to get our first-ever Legendary Pokemon encounter in the game. The Raikou Research event will let trainers acquire various items that will help to attract the Legendary Pokemon to their research site, even giving us a chance to add Raikou to our helper teams.

When is the Raikou Research Event in Pokemon Sleep?

Pokemon Sleep‘s Raikou Research event begins March 25 at 4 AM and runs through April 11 at 3:59 AM.

The event will feature Raikou’s Pokemon Sleep debut, allowing players to study this legendary Pokemon. Different items acquired during the event will help you run across and befriend Raikou. After the event, Raikou can still appear on Greengrass Isle, but it will be very rare. So this is your best chance to snag a Raikou.

How to Participate in the Raikou Research Event in Pokemon Sleep

If you want to enjoy the full benefits of Raikou Research in Pokemon Sleep, make sure you select Greengrass Isle as your research site for this week. Collecting Raikou Mane samples is an essential part of this event, and the samples will only appear on Greengrass Isle.

The event will involve collecting these samples of Raikou Mane and exchanging them for various items that will help you attract and befriend the Legendary Pokemon. You will also be able to complete limited-time Missions to gather the samples, and may even encounter some through the Research Community.

All Raikou Research Items in Pokemon Sleep And What They Do

The Raikou Research event will introduce some new items, which you can get by exchanging Raikou Mane in the exchange store during the event. These items will help players study Raikou and recruit it to your helper team.

Raikou Mane Samples are bits of mane left behind as Raikou wanders around Greengrass Isle. These will essentially function like currency, letting you exchange samples for the other items that attract Raikou to your research site.

Raikou Incense attracts Raikou to your research site, guaranteeing that Raikou will appear during your next sleep research if you set it before you go to sleep. It can be purchased via the exchange using Raikou Mane during the event and can still be used once the event ends. However, you can only have one of these incense in your bag at a time, so you won’t be able to hoard them for later use.

Raikou Biscuits are special biscuits that only Raikou likes. When used, these biscuits increase Raikou’s friendship level by 6, and will expire once the Raikou Research event ends. They will be converted to Great Biscuits if you still have any after the event.

The goal of the week will be to collect Raikou Mane to exchange for these items so you can encounter Raikou and add it to your team. Trainers can befriend more than one Raikou in Pokemon Sleep, but you can only have one on your helper team at a time.

All Raikou Research Event Bonuses

In addition to the introduction of Raikou for this event, we’ll also get a few additional bonuses as we conduct sleep research during the event. They are:

One extra ingredient each time electric-type helpers bring you ingredients

Increased chances of electric-type helper’s main skills being triggered

Snorlax on Greengrass Isle will prefer Grepa Berries , which are gathered by electric types

, which are gathered by electric types Pokemon with different sleep styles will appear regardless of your dominant sleep style for the day

Increased chances of encountering certain Pokemon during sleep research

Featured Pokemon During the Raikou Research Event in Pokemon Sleep

In addition to Raikou, other electric types will have a boosted chance of showing up during sleep research during the Raikou Research Event. The featured Pokemon with a greater appearance rate are:



Raikou

Pikachu

Raichu

Jolteon

Pichu

Mareep

Flaaffy

Dedenne

If these Pokemon sound familiar, it’s because most of them were also featured during Electric Type Week to help trainers get plenty of electric Pokemon to help with our Raikou Research.