Pokemon Sleep Electric Week: Dates, Featured Pokemon, and Event Bonuses

Fans of Pokemon Sleep are in for a super-charged week with the Electric Type Week event. This weeklong event highlights several electric-type Pokemon, including Dedenne’s debut in Pokemon Sleep. It will also tie into the upcoming debut of our first legendary Pokemon in the app, Raikou.

When is Electric Type Week in Pokemon Sleep?

Electric Type Week in Pokemon Sleep begins on Monday, March 11 at 4 AM and will run through Monday, March 18 at 3:59 AM. The event resets every day at 4 AM, so plan your sleep tracking accordingly.

This week is part of the exciting lead-up to the Raikou Research event, when trainers will want plenty of Electric-types on their team. We’re also getting the Pokemon Sleep debut of the electric mouse Dedenne, who will appear for the first time during sleep research this week.

How To Participate in Electric Week in Pokemon Sleep

The Electric Type Week event will technically be available in all areas. However, not all Pokemon spawn on every research island, so you may still want to consider where to conduct your sleep research this week carefully. For instance, none of the featured Pokemon spawn in Taupe Hollow, so you probably don’t want to go there for this week’s research.

To participate, all you need to do is log your sleep using the app every night and play the game as usual. There are special Missions in the missions tab for Electric Type Week that you’ll want to check off in order to get Dedenne incense and other perks. Since we’ll need electric types for the Raikou event later this month, I’d say collect all the sparky critters you can this week!

Featured Pokemon With Increased Spawns for Electric Type Week in Pokemon Sleep

Here is the breakdown of which Pokemon will have increased appearance rates during the event. We’re breaking it down by the island where those Pokemon appear so you can choose the best place for your research (it’s probably Greengrass Isle, but you do you).

Greengrass Isle



Pikachu

Raichu

Jolteon

Pichu

Mareep

Flaaffy

Dedenne

Cyan Beach



Pikachu

Snowdrop Tundra



Mareep

Flaaffy

Ampharos

Lapis Lakeside



Pikachu

Pichu

Dedenne

Every Pokemon available in Pokemon Sleep can be Shiny in the game, so you can snag some Electric-type Shinies this week if you’re lucky! Keep in mind that certain Pokemon only appear once Snorlax reaches a higher level, so you may want to hang on to that Dedenne incense until later in the week to give yourself the best chance of encountering one.

Event Bonuses for Electric Type Week in Pokemon Sleep

During this weeklong event, we’ll have a few exciting bonuses to keep things interesting in Pokemon Sleep. They are:

At least one Pokemon will always be hungry during sleep research

Pokemon with different sleep styles will appear regardless of your sleep type for the day

Featured Pokemon are more likely to appear during sleep research

Mini Candy Boost is active for the event

Mini Candy Boost lets you spend extra dream shards to get more XP from the candies you feed to Pokemon to power them up during the week. You can toggle it on or off from the menu when giving out candies.

Missions and Rewards for Pokemon Sleep Electric-Type Week

Screenshot by The Escapist

One of my personal favorite parts of events in Pokemon Sleep is the extra list of research missions for the week, which bring more goals and more rewards. Here are the tasks for Electric Type Week and their related rewards.