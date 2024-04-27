Small Stable in the snow Manor Lords
How To Get The Small Stable in Manor Lords

Laura Gray
Published: Apr 27, 2024

Just like people, animals need homes in Manor Lords. However, building stables for horses, oxen, and mules isn’t as straightforward as selecting a building from the menu. Here is everything to know about obtaining Small Stables for your settlement.

Where To Buy A Small Stable in Manor Lords

Small Stable upgrade at the Hitching Post in Manor Lords
Screenshot via Escapist

To build the Small Stable in Manor Lords, players will first need to place a Hitching Post. The Hitching Post costs 1 Wood and can house a single Horse or Ox at a time.

To obtain the Small Stable, players will need to upgrade the Hitching Post for 2 Wooden Planks. Once upgraded, the stable can hold 2 horses or oxen.

It is important to note that this is the only stable upgrade available for the Hitching Post at this time. Additional expansions may be introduced as the game progresses through early access updates.

All Animal Stable Solutions in Manor Lords

With only two slots per Small Stable, Manor Lords settlement runners may start to feel short for space when purchasing livestock. Thankfully, the Small Stable isn’t the only building that offers safe housing for the hardworking critters of the town. Below are the other buildings that store animals in Manor Lords.

  • Pack Station – 2 stable spaces
  • Livestock Trading Post – 2 stable spaces

Can You Have Multiple Hitching Posts and Small Stables

Yes, you can have as many Hitching Posts and Small Stables as you can afford to build in Manor Lords. However, it is important to remember that livestock is expensive to purchase at the start of the game. Because of this, you should only build as many stable spaces as you need. This will save on wood and planks that may be needed for other structures.

