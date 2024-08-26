Fields of Mistria: How To Use the Chicken Statue

If you’ve spent any time at all exploring Fields of Mistria’s map, you’ve likely come across a mysterious chicken statue on Sweetwater Farm. Here’s what that chicken statue does and how to use it for your own gain.

What Does the Chicken Statue Do in Fields of Mistria?

The chicken statue in Fields of Mistria is tied to a rather obtuse and unexplained game mechanic: Shiny Beads. When you first come across the chicken statue, located on the west side of Sweetwater Farm by the river stream, you’ll get a message upon interacting with it: “A mysterious looking chicken statue. There are shiny beads glinting from the bottom of its container.” This is your clue that you’re going to want to get yourself some Shiny Beads and offer them to the cryptic chicken statue.

With some Shiny Beads in hand, interact with the chicken statue, and you’ll be prompted to donate either 10 or 100 Shiny Beads. After opting in to the donation, the chicken statue will reward you with a random animal-related item. These items vary widely and can include animal cosmetics, animal byproducts, animal feed, and egg/milk-based recipes.

Here are some of the items that we’ve seen pop out of the chicken statue in Fields of Mistria:

10 Shiny Bead Donation Items:

Eggs

Milk

Mayonnaise

Cheese

Butter

Quality Animal Feed

Deluxe Animal Feed

Omelet recipe

100 Shiny Bead Donation Items:

Golden Eggs

Golden Milk

Ultimate Animal Feed

Note that there are many, many more items that can come out of the chicken statue. These are only a select few.

How To Get Shiny Beads in Fields of Mistria

To get Shiny Beads and make donations to the chicken statue in Fields of Mistria, you’ll first need to unlock the Currency of Care ranching skill at Cladarus’ statue. The skill is available at Tier 1 (Ranching level 1) and only costs 25 Essence.

The Currency of Care skill will cause animals to drop Shiny Beads whenever they eat certain foods, either by hand or by grazing. The skill also has a Tier 2 which will cause animals to drop a Shiny Bead the next day after being pet and fed, and a Tier 3 which will allow you to feed your animals cooked dishes, causing them to drop Shiny Beads based on the dish’s star level.

If you’d like, you could just let your animals graze on your farm and as long as you have the Tier 2 Currency of Care skill and you’re petting your animals every day, you’ll see the occasional Shiny Bead drop on most days. But this doesn’t yield the best results. If you want to farm for Shiny Beads, you’ll want to feed your animals specific foods. More Shiny Beads will drop from your animals if you give them higher-quality or higher-valued food.

We recommend feeding your animals the following items to collect the most Shiny Beads:

Animal Feed Shiny Beads Dropped Ultimate Animal Feed 4 Apple 4 Broccoli 4 Carrot 4 Cauliflower 4 Chili Pepper 4 Cherry 4 Coconut 4 Lemon 4 Orange 4 Peach 4 Pear 4 Pomegranate 4 Potato 4 Sugar Cane 4 Strawberry 4 Cabbage 6 Pumpkin 6 Watermelon 6 2-Star Dishes 4 3-Star Dishes 6 4-Star Dishes 8 5-Star Dishes 10

Currently, there doesn’t seem to be any other use for Shiny Beads, so feel free to dump your entire collection of Shiny Beads into the chicken statue as you amass them. As long as you’re feeding your animals the right stuff, you’ll have plenty in no time.

NOTE: Fields of Mistria is currently in Early Access and content is subject to change. The above info is accurate as of Version 0.11.5 and will be updated as necessary if anything changes.

And that’s how to use the chicken statue in Fields of Mistria. Want more tips and guides? We’ve got plenty, including full guides to all Spring, Fall, and Winter crops and flora.

Fields of Mistria is available to play now in Early Access.

