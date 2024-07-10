Here’s Your First Look at Ellie & Dina in HBO’s The Last of Us Season 2

Season 2 of HBO’s The Last of Us adaptation begins filming this week, and we’re already getting some behind-the-scenes shots of actresses Bella Ramsey and Isabela Merced as Ellie and Dina. You can check out the shots for yourself down below.

The character portrayals in the first season already sparked a little bit of controversy from fans, especially since Ramsey wasn’t exactly what most fans had in mind for Ellie, and it looks like that trend will continue with season 2. For starters, there are already comments that Ellie’s new arm tattoo placement isn’t accurate to the game, and neither is her bob and tied back hair.

New look at Bella Ramsey as Ellie Williams in HBO's The Last of Us Season 2 pic.twitter.com/8YYfGHtGV9 — The Last of Us News (@TheLastofUsNews) July 9, 2024

First look at Ellie's tattoo in The Last of Us Season 2 🌿❤️ pic.twitter.com/o5D6IX8Fd6 — The Last of Us News (@TheLastofUsNews) July 8, 2024

While I’m not exactly particular about the look of the character — it’s near impossible to make a real-life actor look exactly like a video game character after all — I’ll admit the tattoo placement is a little jarring. It’s important to remember that the reason why Ellie got a huge arm tattoo in the first place (aside from looking badass as hell) is that she needed to cover up the bite mark on her arm.

While Joel and Tommy are already aware of her immunity to the cordyceps virus, no one else is, and it’s important to get that plot device right at least.

Still, it’s exciting to see the actors back on set for season 2, especially since The Last of Us Part II takes the story in some pretty fun (and very controversial) directions going forward. We already relived the whole “Was Joel wrong?” discourse with the season 1 finale, and I’m especially looking forward to the dumpster fire that will surely be the season 2 (or 3) finale discourse.

HBO’s The Last of Us season 2 doesn’t have a release date just yet, but be sure to keep it locked to The Escapist for more information and updates on the show, including my diss on the adaptation after having watched Fallout.

