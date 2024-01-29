What Penetration Kills Are in MW3 & How to Get Them

Completing challenges in FPS games is rarely as easy as just taking a few players out in multiplayer. That’s especially true in Call of Duty, which asks players to pull off difficult feats from time to time. Here’s what Penetration Kills are in MW3 and how to get them.

Recommended Videos

What Are Penetration Kills in MW3?

As players work to complete challenges in MW3, they may come across some puzzling ones. The game may ask you to get Clean Kills or take out enemies with the Blacklight Flashlight attached, but one that is causing many to scratch their heads involves Penetration Kills.

In order to pull off Penetration Kills in MW3, a player must eliminate enemies by shooting through objects to finish them off. Most games have probably pulled off more than their fair share of Penetration Kills but didn’t realize it because of how fast-moving most Multiplayer modes are. Thankfully, there are some tips that will help players rack up all the kills they need.

Related: Non-Drill Charge Underbarrel in MW3: What It Is & How to Get It

How to Get Penetration Kills in MW3

The most important part of pulling off any challenge in MW3 is having the right weapon. LMGs have the firepower to finish off enemies hiding behind cover, so that’s a good place to start. Gamers can also set up classes with weapons that use armor-piercing rounds.

With the weapon taken care of, it’s time to move onto location. Heading to smaller maps may do the trick because there are just more opportunities to get kills, but it’s also important to avoid locations with a lot of open space. Maps like Scrapyard and Terminal have a lot of cover, making them prime locations to get Penetration Kills in MW3.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone are available on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox.