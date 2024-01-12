Non-Drill Charge Underbarrel in MW3: What It Is & How to Get It

There are so many weapons and attachments in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 (CoD: MW3). How are you supposed to memorize all of them? Here’s a full explanation of the Non-Drill Charge Underbarrel and how to get it in MW3.

What Is a Non-Drill Charge Underbarrel in MW3?

Simply put, a Non-Drill Charge Underbarrel is any kind of alternative lethal attachment that can be equipped to the underside of a gun’s barrel. In the case of MW3, these can include a shotgun attachment, a grenade launcher, or a flamethrower. Effectively, any kind of barrel attachment that isn’t simply a foregrip is considered a Non-Drill Charge Underbarrel. If it can be used to kill an opponent, it counts.

Related: How to Carry Two Primary Weapons in Modern Warfare 3 (MW3)

As for how you get it, you’ll simply need to play MW3 and level up your weapons! Complete challenges, defeat enemies and earn plenty of XP to unlock the various attachments in the game. Once you’ve unlocked a Non-Drill Charge Underbarrel for a gun, simply add it to the customization menu.

What Is the Non-Drill Charge Underbarrel Challenge?

Recently, MW3 added a challenge that tasked players with getting 25 kills with a Non-Drill Charge Underbarrel to unlock the Forged Camo skin for the Holger 556 rifle. While many plays thought it meant simply killing foes with the aforementioned weapon while the attachment was equipped, in reality, you’ll need to use the underbarrel itself to eliminate opponents.

I highly recommend using the SPW 40MM HE grenade launcher to complete this challenge since it’s especially lethal in close quarters and, when timed correctly, can easily rack up multiple kills with a single shot. Alternatively, you could load into a very confined map and instead use the Masterkey attachment to lay waste to your enemies, but I found it less effective, which, admittedly, may have simply been a skill issue. Obviously, per the name of the challenge, you can’t use any attachment that fires Drill Charges.

There has been plenty of chatter about this challenge in recent weeks because it seems to have been bugged, often not counting certain kills despite the fact that a Non-Drill Charge Underbarrel was used correctly. This seemingly only applied to shotgun attachments but also wasn’t consistent among players, leading to a great deal of frustration amongst the community. MW3 has seemingly since been patched, removing the glitch.