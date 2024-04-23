All Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 Battle Pass Bonus Quests & Rewards

During every Fortnite Season, Epic Games withholds a few pages of Battle Pass goodies and locks them behind quests that unlock after a few weeks. This gives players who zoom through the Fortnite Battle Pass something to look forward to beyond the first five weeks of the season. And Chapter 5 Season 2 is no different, with several Battle Pass cosmetics only now becoming available via Bonus Quests during Week 7 and Week 9.
All Fortnite Battle Pass Bonus Quests & Rewards
Right now, there are three pages of Battle Pass Bonus Quest rewards, but only two of them have been unlocked. The last page of Battle Pass cosmetics is theorized to be released around week 9 of Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2.
With each new weeks comes a slew of new opportunities to level up and earn more rewards. Here are all of the Quests and the rewards they unlock:
Bonus Quests Page 1
|Quest
|Reward
|Complete 4 Weekly Quests from Weeks 5-6
|Moonbow Breezer Glider
|Complete 6 Weekly Quests from Weeks 5-6
|Banner Icon
|Complete 8 Weekly Quests from Weeks 5-6
|Flash of Lightning Wrap
|Complete 10 Weekly Quests from Weeks 5-6
|Blazing Fire Cerberus Skin
Bonus Quests Page 2
|Quest
|Reward
|Complete 4 Weekly Quests from Weeks 7-8
|Lethean Keyring
|Complete 6 Weekly Quests from Weeks 7-8
|Masked Hades Spray
|Complete 8 Weekly Quests from Weeks 7-8
|Sea Chariot Glider
|Complete 10 Weekly Quests from Weeks 7-8
|Stone Sorceress Medusa Skin
Bonus Quest Page 3
|Quest
|Reward
|Complete 4 Weekly Quests from Weeks 9-10
|TBD
|Complete 6 Weekly Quests from Weeks 9-10
|TBD
|Complete 8 Weekly Quests from Weeks 9-10
|TBD
|Complete 10 Weekly Quests from Weeks 9-10
|TBD
And those are all of the Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 Bonus Quests. We will continue to update this piece as more quests and rewards become available.