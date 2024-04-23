fortnite loading screen
All Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 Battle Pass Bonus Quests & Rewards

During every Fortnite Season, Epic Games withholds a few pages of Battle Pass goodies and locks them behind quests that unlock after a few weeks. This gives players who zoom through the Fortnite Battle Pass something to look forward to beyond the first five weeks of the season. And Chapter 5 Season 2 is no different, with several Battle Pass cosmetics only now becoming available via Bonus Quests during Week 7 and Week 9.

All Fortnite Battle Pass Bonus Quests & Rewards

Right now, there are three pages of Battle Pass Bonus Quest rewards, but only two of them have been unlocked. The last page of Battle Pass cosmetics is theorized to be released around week 9 of Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2.

With each new weeks comes a slew of new opportunities to level up and earn more rewards. Here are all of the Quests and the rewards they unlock:

Bonus Quests Page 1

fortnite bonus quests page 1
QuestReward
Complete 4 Weekly Quests from Weeks 5-6Moonbow Breezer Glider
Complete 6 Weekly Quests from Weeks 5-6Banner Icon
Complete 8 Weekly Quests from Weeks 5-6Flash of Lightning Wrap
Complete 10 Weekly Quests from Weeks 5-6Blazing Fire Cerberus Skin

Bonus Quests Page 2

fortnite bonus quest page 2
QuestReward
Complete 4 Weekly Quests from Weeks 7-8Lethean Keyring
Complete 6 Weekly Quests from Weeks 7-8Masked Hades Spray
Complete 8 Weekly Quests from Weeks 7-8Sea Chariot Glider
Complete 10 Weekly Quests from Weeks 7-8Stone Sorceress Medusa Skin

Bonus Quest Page 3

fortnite bonus quests page 3
QuestReward
Complete 4 Weekly Quests from Weeks 9-10TBD
Complete 6 Weekly Quests from Weeks 9-10TBD
Complete 8 Weekly Quests from Weeks 9-10TBD
Complete 10 Weekly Quests from Weeks 9-10TBD

And those are all of the Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 Bonus Quests. We will continue to update this piece as more quests and rewards become available.

