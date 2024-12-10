Best Marvel Rivals Characters, Ranked

Marvel Rivals throws players into a fast-paced battle arena filled with iconic heroes and villains. Each character brings unique abilities and playstyles, creating endless possibilities for strategy and chaos. Here are the best characters in Marvel Rivals, ranked.

Recommended Videos

5. Scarlet Witch

Scarlet Witch is as unpredictable in Marvel Rivals, just like she is in the Marvel Universe, wielding her chaos magic to devastating effect. Her portrayal highlights her dual nature – immensely powerful yet emotionally complex.

Wanda Maximoff’s abilities to manipulate the battlefield and turn the tide of combat mirror her pivotal role in Marvel’s stories, from altering reality to unleashing overwhelming force. Fans of Scarlet Witch will find her a fascinating and versatile choice, combining raw destructive power with the subtlety of a master tactician. Her unpredictable nature ensures she’s as thrilling to play as she is to watch.

Scarlet Witch thrives as a Duelist, wielding chaos magic to disrupt enemies. Her abilities focus on area damage and crowd control, making her effective in team fights. Her Chaos Control lets her damage enemies while keeping her Chaos Energy topped up, while Chthonian Burst fires explosive magic missiles for some serious crowd-clearing action.

With Dark Seal, she can stun enemies in a Force Field, giving her a strong edge in team fights. She’s incredibly mobile, thanks to Mystic Projection, which lets her fly, and Telekinesis, slowing her fall for tricky escapes or attacks. Her ultimate, Reality Erasure, is a game-changer, dealing massive area damage after charging up. To top it all off, her Chaotic Bond with Magneto buffs his greatsword, showing she’s just as strong in teamwork as she is solo. Scarlet Witch brings power, mobility, and chaos in the best way possible.

4. Black Panther

T’Challa, the Black Panther, represents both strength and grace, bringing an aura of royalty to Marvel Rivals. His agility and precision make him an exhilarating character to play, reflecting his sharp intellect and unparalleled combat skills.

As the protector of Wakanda, his role in the game emphasizes swift, calculated strikes and strategic dominance. Black Panther’s inclusion in Marvel Rivals is a tribute to his legacy as a hero who fights not just for himself but for his people, making every move on the battlefield feel like a statement of his royal heritage.

Black Panther is a melee-focused Duelist known for his agility and precision. His Vibranium Claws serve as his primary weapon, slicing through enemies with ease. The Bast’s Descent ability summons Bast, pouncing forward and attaching a Vibranium Mark to hit enemies, enhancing subsequent attacks.

Sprint Rend allows him to lunge forward, dealing damage and refreshing the ability when hitting marked enemies, promoting aggressive playstyles.

3. Hulk

Hulk’s duality as both a brilliant scientist and a raging beast is front and center in the game, and this complexity makes him one of the best characters to play in Marvel Rivals. Whether smashing through enemies as the Hulk or contributing tactically as Bruce Banner, he offers a dynamic playstyle that keeps players engaged.

The character’s raw power and adaptability feel true to his legacy in Marvel lore and his in-game portrayal captures the struggle and strength that define him. His presence on the battlefield ensures chaos and destruction – exactly what fans love about the Green Goliath.

Hulk brings a unique dynamic to the game with his ability to switch between Bruce Banner and Hulk forms. As Bruce Banner, he equips a Gamma Ray Gun for ranged attacks and can transform into Hero Hulk using Puny Banner.

In his Hulk form, Heavy Blow delivers powerful melee attacks, while Gamma Burst emits gamma-ray bursts to inflict damage. This duality allows players to adapt their strategy mid-match, balancing between ranged support and close-quarters dominance.

Related: How To Fix Marvel Rivals Not Working

2. Doctor Strange

Doctor Strange brings a mystical edge to Marvel Rivals, blending his arcane mastery with a strong sense of duty. Known for his unmatched control over time and space, he serves as a protector of both teammates and the larger multiverse.

The character’s ability to create barriers and manage the battlefield is reminiscent of his role as the Sorcerer Supreme in the comics and films. Fans of Doctor Strange will appreciate how the game captures his balance of intelligence, power, and charisma, making him a reliable and strategic ally in the chaos of battle.

As a Vanguard, Doctor Strange specializes in shielding allies and controlling the battlefield. His Daggers of Denak serve as his primary attack, casting projectiles forward. The Eye of Agamotto separates enemies’ souls from their bodies, transferring damage dealt to the souls directly to their physical forms.

With Cloak of Levitation, he can ascend and sustain brief flight, providing strategic positioning advantages. The Shield of the Seraphim creates a protective barrier against damage, offering crucial defense for himself and his teammates.

1. Iron Man

Tony Stark, aka Iron Man, is a fan-favorite character who embodies genius, charisma, and sheer willpower. In Marvel Rivals, his adaptability mirrors his iconic role in the Marvel Universe – balancing offense and defense with precision. His advanced technology and high-tech armor make him a key player for both solo engagements and team strategies.

Whether it’s firing repulsor blasts or soaring across the battlefield, Iron Man feels as versatile and impactful as his presence in the MCU. His leadership and ingenuity resonate deeply with fans, making him a thrilling choice for any lineup.

Iron Man excels as a Duelist, offering a balanced mix of offense and mobility. His primary attack, Repulsor Blast, fires nano pulse cannons forward, allowing for consistent ranged damage. The Unibeam ability unleashes a powerful beam, dealing significant damage in a straight line.

For rapid repositioning, Hyper-Velocity enables swift forward flight, granting both offensive and defensive versatility. Activating Armor Overdrive enhances the damage of Repulsor Blast and Unibeam, making Iron Man a formidable force on the battlefield.

And those are the best Marvel Rivals characters, ranked. And if you’re after some freebies, here are all the current Marvel Rivals codes.

Marvel Rivals is available now on PS5, PC, and Xbox Series X|S.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy