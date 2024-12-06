Marvel Rivals Codes (December 2024)

Updated December 6, 2024 We added new codes!

I’m going to fight for days to get enough units to buy Loki and Wolverine. They are just one of many characters that can be unlocked, so hey, if you have your favorite Marvel heroes. What are you waiting for? Hop into Marvel Rivals and collect them all.

The best feature of this heroic game is the Marvel Rivals codes. You can get free exclusive skins for your characters, and that’s honestly the coolest thing ever. You can also get the Marvel Strike Force Codes and enjoy another Marvel game.

All Marvel Rivals Codes List

Active Marvel Rivals Codes

nwarh4k3xqy: Use for Iron Man Armor Model 42 Skin

Expired Marvel Rivals Codes

There are currently no expired Marvel Rivals codes.

How to Redeem Codes in Marvel Rivals

Redeem the Marvel Rivals codes in the following way:

Image by The Escapist

Image by The Escapist

Run Marvel Rivals on your device. Press the cogwheel button in the top-right corner of the screen. Press the Bundle Code button. Enter a code into the textbox. Hit Use to receive freebies.

Marvel Rivals Wiki Link

Check out the Marvel Rivals Wiki and see which Marvel heroes are available in-game. Click on each character and learn about their abilities, lore, and skins. Speaking of lore, you can also read up on the overall storyline of this game if you’re interested in that kind of stuff.

Why Are My Marvel Rivals Codes Not Working?

Whenever you run into the error message, double-check the Marvel Rivals codes for typos. Even a single mistake can render a code useless, so start copying/pasting codes to ensure you don’t make any mistakes. If you’re still not getting goodies after that, then you’re trying to redeem a code that has expired. Since you’ve found an expired code, make sure that you inform us about it.

What is Marvel Rivals?

Marvel Rivals is a third-person shooter masterpiece featuring various heroes, as well as villains from the Marvel universe. Pick your favorite character and join a thrilling 6v6 PVP battle where you can perform team-up abilities and destroy enemy players.

