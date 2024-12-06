Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Promo image for Marvel Rivals.
Image via NetEase Games
Category:
Video Games
Codes

Marvel Rivals Codes (December 2024)

Image of Ana Mitic
Ana Mitic
|

Published: Dec 6, 2024 06:32 am

Updated December 6, 2024

We added new codes!

Recommended Videos

I’m going to fight for days to get enough units to buy Loki and Wolverine. They are just one of many characters that can be unlocked, so hey, if you have your favorite Marvel heroes. What are you waiting for? Hop into Marvel Rivals and collect them all.

The best feature of this heroic game is the Marvel Rivals codes. You can get free exclusive skins for your characters, and that’s honestly the coolest thing ever. You can also get the Marvel Strike Force Codes and enjoy another Marvel game.

All Marvel Rivals Codes List

Active Marvel Rivals Codes

  • nwarh4k3xqy: Use for Iron Man Armor Model 42 Skin

Expired Marvel Rivals Codes

  • There are currently no expired Marvel Rivals codes.

Related: Marvel Contest of Champions Codes

How to Redeem Codes in Marvel Rivals

Redeem the Marvel Rivals codes in the following way:

  • Screenshot of the Marvel Rivals menu and cogwheel button.
    Image by The Escapist
  • Screenshot of the Marvel Rivals Bundle Code button.
    Image by The Escapist
  1. Run Marvel Rivals on your device.
  2. Press the cogwheel button in the top-right corner of the screen.
  3. Press the Bundle Code button.
  4. Enter a code into the textbox.
  5. Hit Use to receive freebies.

Check out the Marvel Rivals Wiki and see which Marvel heroes are available in-game. Click on each character and learn about their abilities, lore, and skins. Speaking of lore, you can also read up on the overall storyline of this game if you’re interested in that kind of stuff.

Why Are My Marvel Rivals Codes Not Working?

Whenever you run into the error message, double-check the Marvel Rivals codes for typos. Even a single mistake can render a code useless, so start copying/pasting codes to ensure you don’t make any mistakes. If you’re still not getting goodies after that, then you’re trying to redeem a code that has expired. Since you’ve found an expired code, make sure that you inform us about it.

What is Marvel Rivals?

Marvel Rivals is a third-person shooter masterpiece featuring various heroes, as well as villains from the Marvel universe. Pick your favorite character and join a thrilling 6v6 PVP battle where you can perform team-up abilities and destroy enemy players.

All code hunters will enjoy our lists of Brawlhalla Codes and Dragon Ball Legends QR Codes, which have even more freebies.

Post Tag:
codes
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Author
Image of Ana Mitic
Ana Mitic
Ana Mitic, a seasoned code writer for GAMURS, blends her deep-rooted passion for gaming with her professional expertise. With a decade of gaming experience, she specializes in immersive titles like Baldur’s Gate 3 and The Witcher 3. Her fondness for horror games highlights her diverse gaming tastes. Beyond gaming, her life is enriched by her four cats and a fluffy dog, adding a personal touch to her tech-savvy persona.