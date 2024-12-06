The latest title to feature heroes from the Marvel Universe, Marvel Rivals, is finally here. It’s free to play on PS5, PC, and Xbox Series X|S, but some gamers are running into frustrating issues on launch. Here’s how to fix Marvel Rivals not working.

Recommended Videos

How To Deal With Marvel Rivals Not Working

As is the case with a lot of free-to-play games, servers can be unable to deal with the sheer volume of people trying to log in. It’s a good problem to have for the developers, but it’s not a good first impression for gamers. However, if you’re running into problems, there are a few things to try before giving up on Marvel Rivals entirely.

Check Server Status Despite being in its infancy, Marvel Rivals already has a solid social media presence. The official X account drops information on a consistent basis, and if there’s a problem with the servers, it’s the place to go for updates. There are also services like Downdetector that track whether games are firing on all cylinders.

Restart the Game If you’re trying to load up Marvel Rivals, and it’s just not working, closing and reopening it may do the trick. It’s not a guaranteed fix, but if the problem is a lot of people having the same idea as you, trying over and over again might allow you to slip through the crack and join your squad.



Related: Does Infinity Nikki Have Co-op Multiplayer? Answered

Check Internet Connection Marvel Rivals is a game that needs a solid internet connection, as it doesn’t have a way to play offline. So, if the game isn’t working, it may be worth a trip to the modem to check whether it’s in need of a reboot. It’s going to take a few minutes, but it beats sitting in front of the screen, just hoping the problem fixes itself.

Take a Break It’s a sad reality, but sometimes, trying to play a game on launch day is a losing battle. There are thousands and thousands of other people with the same idea, and they’re not going to stop trying to play to make sure you have a good time. That’s why the best course of action may just be to walk away for a little while and allow the initial allure of the game to disappear.



And that’s how to fix Marvel Rivals not working.

Marvel Rivals is available now on PS5, PC, and Xbox Series X|S.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy